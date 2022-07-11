Luan Santana, after gay scandal, appears with great love and confirms

Luan Santana appeared accompanied by great love and assumed

Luan Santana does not hide from anyone that he has been living one of the happiest moments of his life. In addition to all the success he’s been having with his songs, the singer can also be proud of everything he’s been living in personal matters.

It turns out that the handsome guy recently started a romance with Izabela Cunha. In fact, the young woman has been part of several remarkable moments in Luan Santana’s life. In addition to being present at the beloved’s shows, she also honors other important situations.

This week, for example, the two were present at the premiere of the biopic Elvis. The film’s launch event took place at the JK Iguatemi mall, in São Paulo. Upon arriving at the place, they exchanged a passionate kiss in front of the photographers present.

Upon arriving at the place, the singer showed his excitement with the expectation of watching the film: “The day has come! Think about anxiety. Today is a special day, because we came to exclusively check out, a week before the release, the Elvis movie”.

“Everyone knows I’ve been a big fan, since the beginning, since I was born, as long as I can remember,” he said. In addition, he even shared photos on his social networks: “What an honor! ELVIS first hand! thanks @wbpictures_br with my love @itsizabela”.

GAY SCANDAL

During an interview with TV Fama, Luan Santana revealed details of his intimate life, and once again, denied the rumors that he is gay. The singer confessed that he was already bothered by it, although he did not see it as an offense.

“There were comments, lies. And I came home feeling sick. They talked a lot about me. I was so bothered by the rumors that I was gay that I started to wonder if I sat in a very affected way, I don’t know,” said the singer.