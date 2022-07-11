Luana Piovani rules out remarriage and criticizes monogamy

Luana Piovani spoke openly about what she thinks of marriage and said that sex is important to maintain a good relationship with the partner. The ex-wife of Pedro Scooby and current girlfriend of model Lucas Bittencourt also said that she does not intend to marry again.

“I don’t think about getting married again. I’ve already fulfilled that fantasy. I’m a disbeliever in this bankrupt institution. The hassles of routine undermine any relationship. If we have the safe person there, all the time, libido ends. “, said the actress in an interview with Veja.

About sex, the artist considers the fundamental pillar in a relationship.

“It’s very important to me. I’m a woman with almost masculine sexuality from the point of view of seduction. To get involved you need to be horny, but also admiration. Otherwise, it turns into delivery, the day you want it, call and pick it up. maintaining monogamy is a sacrifice, but open marriage doesn’t work for me,” he said. “The perfect recipe is being a girlfriend,” she added.

Piovani also commented on rumors that he would have been jealous when Scooby, his ex and father of his three children, dated singer Anitta.

“I’m not jealous being together, imagine being apart. What I felt was insecure, because he has 50% of the responsibility for the children. We alternate and each one stays for fifteen days with the children. Pedro was leading a life that didn’t have a family profile there. I wanted to stay in that uhu, show, party, get together here, change there, let’s go. He has millions of qualities, he’s fun, encourages in sports, but he’s uncompromising, disrespects the rules. Then I said: ‘Nananina no, you have three children here'”, he explained.