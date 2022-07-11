Luciano Huck steps on audience member and loses balance: ‘I’m going to fall’

Luciano Huck has been in charge of Domingão since the departure of Tiago Leifert. The presenter took on the tough mission of replacing Faustão, who went to the Band. Angélica’s husband has been performing the role with great mastery. However, the famous has already committed some gaffes in the attraction.

One of them took place this Sunday, July 10, right at the entrance of the presenter on stage. While greeting the audience from home, Luciano Huck made a point of appearing in the audience. However, the famous ended up losing his balance and almost falling from the top.

While he was trying to avoid stepping on the foot of the guests in the audience, the presenter accidentally tripped and almost fell over. “Ain, I’m going to fall. Did I step on you? Sorry”, said Angelica’s husband. The situation, in fact, ended up having a lot of repercussions on social media.