Luciano Huck steps on audience member and loses balance: ‘I’m going to fall’

Luciano Huck has been in charge of Domingão since the departure of Tiago Leifert. The presenter took on the tough mission of replacing Faustão, who went to the Band. Angélica’s husband has been performing the role with great mastery. However, the famous has already committed some gaffes in the attraction.
One of them took place this Sunday, July 10, right at the entrance of the presenter on stage. While greeting the audience from home, Luciano Huck made a point of appearing in the audience. However, the famous ended up losing his balance and almost falling from the top.
While he was trying to avoid stepping on the foot of the guests in the audience, the presenter accidentally tripped and almost fell over. “Ain, I’m going to fall. Did I step on you? Sorry”, said Angelica’s husband. The situation, in fact, ended up having a lot of repercussions on social media.
longtime friend of Murilo Benício, Luciano Huck ended up revealing an actor’s intimacy last Sunday (03)where he guaranteed that the artist only stays in Brazil for recordings and goes straight to Europe for dating.
Many people don’t even realize it, because the artist is very reserved, but, he is dating Cecília Malan, Globo’s European correspondent.
The Pantanal star made a rare appearance on Domingão, integrating the jury of Dança dos Famosos. His presence is so rare that Luciano Huck made a point of thanking him for being there, and not with his girlfriend.
“I will reinforce that his being here today is a declaration of love, of friendship that I am receiving today”, began the Globo presenter. “Why he is a hermit. He goes out just to record and goes to London to date when he can. But I said: Murilo, with this success of Pantanal, come here to pet his friend, live”, he shot.
Amazingly, Cecília Malan actually lives in Europe, that is, the actor usually stays there just to be with his beloved. “He is one of those actors who, with each soap opera, with each story, writes a little bit of the history of teledramaturgy. My friend for decades, someone I always give a longing hug”, declared Luciano Huck.