Lula and Bolsonaro are down; PT is still leader

(credit: Agência Brasil)

A new round of electoral research commissioned by BTG Pactual showed that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead of opponents in the presidential race, with 41% of voters’ preference. In the survey, published this Monday (11/7), the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 32% of voting intentions.

Since the last poll by the FSB, on June 27, Lula has lost two percentage points of voting intentions and Bolsonaro, one point. The variation, however, is within the margin of error predicted in the previous survey of two percentage points.

The survey, which interviewed 2,000 people by phone between Friday (7/8) and Sunday (7/10), has a confidence rate of 95% and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-09292 /2022.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 9% of voting intentions, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB) with 4% and André Janones (Avante), with 3%. Pablo Marçal (Pros), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) each registered 1%. José Maria Eymael, Sofia Manzano, Luciano Bivar and Leonardo Péricles did not score. Another 4% said they would not vote for any presidential candidate, 2% said they would annul or vote blank and 2% said they had not yet decided.

The survey was carried out after the latest changes made by the Bolsonaro government, such as changes in the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 1/2022, known as PEC das Bondades, which provides for an increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$600 and a series of of benefits for other sectors of workers, and the drop in fuel prices, movements that took place in the last week.

Bolsonaro’s voting intent in the spurred poll shows that voters’ opinion hasn’t changed with last week’s small economic easing. In the spontaneous poll, the president gathers less support than in the stimulated one: 30% of respondents choose him, compared to 40% who prefer the PT opponent.

However, the federal government’s assessment showed improvement. The rate of people who rate the Bolsonaro administration as great/good rose from 29% to 32%, while the opinion that the government is bad/terrible dropped from 50% to 47%. Rates are the best since the FSB polls began on March 21.

For the managing partner of the FSB Research Institute, Marcelo Tokarski, the measures taken by the government have not yet reflected an advantage in Bolsonaro’s candidacy. “The population is less pessimistic about inflation and less critical of the government, but that still doesn’t seem to have been enough to change the electoral scenario. It remains to be seen whether this improvement will continue and, if so, whether or not it may favor Bolsonaro,” he said when publishing the survey.

In an eventual second round between the president and the PT, Lula would win the elections with 53% of the votes, against 37% for Bolsonaro.

Majority of Lula and Bolsonaro voters say voting decision will not change

For 86% of those interviewed who support Bolsonaro, there is no chance of a vote change until the election, in October. A similar rate occurs among Lula’s supporters: 84% say there is no chance of voting for another candidate.

However, a percentage leaves the way open for a change of thinking: 15% of PT voters say they can vote for another presidential candidate, compared to 14% for Bolsonaro.

The survey shows that, if the vote is changed, Bolsonaro would be the voters’ third option (10%). Lula appears as the preferred replacement (19%), followed by Ciro Gomes (17%). Another 20% say they don’t know who they will vote for if they change their minds.

Bolsonaro is also the candidate with the most voters who say “no vote at all” in the 2022 elections: 58% would not choose the president. Ciro appears in second place among the rejected (49%), followed by Lula (44%).