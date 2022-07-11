Lula has 41% of the votes in the 1st round; Bolsonaro, 32%, says BTG/FSB

In an eventual 2nd round, PT goes to 53% of voting intentions, while the current chief of the Executive scores 37%

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 41% of voting intentions in the elections. The PT is followed by the current Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 32%, according to a BTG/FSB survey released this Monday (11.Jul2022).

The survey heard 2,000 voters from July 8 to 10, 2022 and is registered with the TSE under number BR-09292/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey cost R$128,957.83 and was paid for by Banco BTG Pactual. Here is the full text of the research (2 MB).

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in 3rd place with 9% of voting intentions. Soon after comes Simone Tebet (MDB), with 4% and André Janones (Avante), 3%. The pre-candidates Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros).

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC), Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not score. Those who say they would not vote for any pre-candidate are 4%, white and null are 2% and those who do not know or have not responded are 2%.

Here are the voting intentions in a broad scenario:

In a reduced scenario, Lula has 42%, while Bolsonaro maintains 32% of voting intentions. Ciro Gomes continues with 9%, as does Tebet, with 4%, and Janones, with 3%.

The other 2 names tested in this scenario are Marçal, who scores 1%, while D’Ávila doesn’t have enough mentions to score. Those who say they would not vote for any are 5%. White and null marks 2%, those who do not know or have not answered are another 2%.

Here are the voting intentions in a reduced scenario:

2nd TURN

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT gets 53% of the voting intentions. The current Chief Executive scores 37%.

Those who say they would not vote for any are 4%. Blanks and nulls are 5%, while those who don’t know or have not answered are 1%.

Squid – 53%;

– 53%; Jair Bolsonaro – 37%;

– 37%; None – 4%

– 4% white/null – 5%;

– 5%; Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 1%.

In a scenario in which Lula would face Ciro Gomes, the former president would have 48% of the voting intentions, while the former governor of Ceará has 30%. The clash between Lula and Tebet has similar numbers: 52% for the PT and 27% for the senator.

In a 2nd round dispute between Ciro and Bolsonaro, the former governor of Ceará gets 48% of the voting intentions. The current Chief Executive scores 38%. In a scenario of confrontation between Bolsonaro and Tebet, the current president is left with 40% and the senator with 42%, technically tied in the margin of error.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

The BTG/FSB survey also indicates how the Jair Bolsonaro government is evaluated. According to the survey, 32% evaluate the current management as excellent or good. In the previous survey, released on June 27, the percentage was 29%.

Those who rate the government as regular are 20% – compared to 21% in the previous survey. Those who see Bolsonaro’s management as bad or terrible are 47%, before they were 50%.

The survey also says that 36% approve of the Bolsonaro government, while 58% disapprove. Before, the percentages were 35% and 60%, respectively.

ECONOMY

As for the perception of Brazilians about the economy, the BTG/FSB survey indicates that 58% of people consider the country “is in economic crisis, but with difficulty to overcome”.

Another 34% say that Brazil “is in economic crisis, but managing to overcome”. On the other hand, those who say that the country is “living a good economic moment” is 5%.

The survey also indicates that 54% of people say they believe that inflation will continue to increase in the next 3 months. In the previous survey, the percentage was 65%.

POWER DATE

In the July 3-5 round held by the PowerDate, Lula has 50% of the voting intentions against 38% for Bolsonaro in an eventual 2nd round. In the inaugural confrontation, the PT mark 44% against 36% of the current president.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022 through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.

