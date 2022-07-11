Lula thanks Maninho do PT, arrested for assaulting businessman in 2018

PT’s pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva thanked former councilor Manoel Eduardo Marinho, the PT’s Maninho, during an act in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, yesterday. May 2018 after assaulting a protester at the door of Instituto Lula, in São Paulo.

“This fellow Maninho, for defending me, was imprisoned for seven months, because he decided not to allow a guy to keep cursing me at the door of the Institute (Lula). So, Maninho, I want to thank you, because it was Maninho and his son who were in this fight. This debt I owe you we can never pay in cash. We can pay it in solidarity and companionship”, said Lula.

Maninho was charged with attempted murder. He pushed businessman Carlos Alberto Bettoni against a truck on the day that then judge Sergio Moro ordered Lula’s arrest in April of that year. In the action, Bettoni hit his head on the bumper of the vehicle and suffered head trauma. Maninho do PT was imprisoned for seven months until he obtained a habeas corpus.

Budget

Still in Diadema, Lula called the secret budget “the biggest banditry carried out in 200 years of the Republic”. Brazil, however, became a republic in 1889. This year, the country completes 200 years of independence. The secret budget – a mechanism for distributing amendment resources used by the Jair Bolsonaro government in exchange for support in Congress -, however, has been compared to the monthly allowance, a vote-buying scheme that marked the PT’s first government.

Lula’s main opponent in the presidential election, Bolsonaro was also in São Paulo, where he criticized the PT. In the March for Jesus, in the capital of São Paulo, the president said that the country is facing a “war of good against evil”, he attacked the left and defended the customs agenda. “We are against abortion, we are against gender ideology, we are against the liberation of drugs, we are defenders of the Brazilian family. We are the majority of the country, the majority of good, and, in this war of good against evil, good will win,” he said.

“See how our brothers live in Venezuela. How we are going to other countries, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. We don’t want that for our Brazil”, said Bolsonaro. “We know who are the ones who want to steal our freedom,” he added.

The president went to the March for Jesus accompanied by allies. Planalto’s pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) participated in the electoral agenda.

After São Paulo, Bolsonaro went to Uberlândia, where he joined the Minas Gerais edition of the march. In Minas, he repeated the speech he made in São Paulo. “Every day I bend my knees and pray that our people don’t experience the pains of communism.”

bivar

Also yesterday, in São Paulo, an act by União Brasil marked the pre-launch of Luciano Bivar’s candidacy for the Planalto and indicated the tactics of Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) of dividing his platform in the state. Bivar has 1% in the polls and, this year, controls an electoral fund of R$782 million.

In an interview, Garcia said that his platform will have space for other presidential candidates who are “far from the extremes”. The governor’s support for Bivar embarrassed the national PSDB, as the party reached an alliance with the senator and presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.