‘Malhação’ heartthrob dropped the TV and even became a driver

Promise of TV Globo in the early 2000s when he played Gui in “Malhação”, Iran Malfitano became known for acting in several soap operas of the station and, later, participating in biblical plots on Record. Currently, the actor has no projects on television, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped. He, who has worked as a driver for Uber and taught theater classes, is now investing in beekeeping.

Today, at the age of 40, he tells in an interview with splash who is living the best phase of his life, even outside the small screens, as he is “venturing into other areas outside of art”.

“One of the things I got interested in was beekeeping, because a great friend has a wonderful land to place several hives. We are developing a project. I never imagined that I would breed bees. I am venturing into trying new things”

Very satisfied with this new phase of my life. For me the best of mine life.

In 2019, when he was also away from TV, Iran made news for working as Uber. A little earlier, he had also experimented with working in a classroom, where he shared his artistic knowledge with students at a school.

“I worked as an app driver for about four months. I did it so I wouldn’t stay at home idly… Before I started driving, right after leaving the media, I decided to share what little I know with a group of students. Willian Vita for the invitation, always”, he says.

But this does not mean that Iran has abandoned work in front of the camera. On the contrary, last month, she made presentations of the play “Five Men and a Secret” in Teresina, Piauí. Last year, the actor’s participation in Genesis, by Record, aired.

In addition, it prints some advertising campaigns. On social networks, he still shares his day-to-day activities and receives praise for keeping in good shape at 40. He says he takes care of his body health in order to maintain his mental health.

“I like to take care of my body, but it’s not for aesthetics, but for health. During productions, we often have to dedicate ourselves a lot to the physical. In ‘Rei Davi’ I was 100 kg, 15 more than I am today. Soon after, for José do Egito, I went to 79 kg. So, we were very focused on the characters. Today, I do more for mental health”, he says.

“The favorite”

Currently, Iran Malfitano can be seen in the rerun of “A Favorita”, a novel by João Emanuel Carneio originally shown in 2008. In the story, he plays Orlandinho, a gay man who fell in love with Harley (Cauã Reymond), at a time when there was less LGBT representation in soap operas.

“O Orlandinho was very well accepted by the general public and the LGBT public also. I have always been approached very positively by the public in road, I remember that this soap opera was a great success at the time, so all the repercussions were very positive for me. O Orlandinho pleased most, I hope,” he says, laughing.

At the end of the plot, he “converted” and broke up with Céu, frustrating fans who wanted to romance Harley. The novel did not mention that he could be a bisexual character.

“Of course, there were many people who rooted for Orlandinho to finish the soap opera with Harley… At the time, we used the expression “coming out of the closet”, but if it were (recorded) today, João Emanuel would write in such an incredible way as it was at the time. If today the ending was different, it would be very cool too”, he adds.

At first, it would only be a cameo, but the character became a darling of the public and stayed until the end.

“Favorite was important to me, yes. João Emanuel writes impeccably. I had already done ‘Cobras e Lagartos’ with him and it worked very well. It was amazing to share the scene with Cauã, Débora, Luís Baccelli and Sueli Franco”, he says.