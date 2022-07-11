Malu Mader is spotted with a never-before-seen appearance with a mysterious woman

Actress Malu Mader is caught walking along the shore of Praia do Arpoador

the global actress Malu Maderwhich has been away from the small screens for some time, was seen this Monday, the 11th, walking along the edge of Praia do Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. At the height of her beauty, at 55 years old, Malu Mader looked comfortable, and totally natural, without makeup.

After doing her routine exercises, the actress found a friend and had a generous breakfast in a trendy hotel. They were talking quite animatedly. Actress Malu Mader lives a very discreet life, even social networks the muse does not have. Therefore, the records in which the actress appears in the media are rare.

Malu Mader was also recently clicked in another unprecedented moment, this time, alongside her family. They were clicked on the balcony of a hotel in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, the The actress appeared alongside her husband Tony Belloto and sister-in-law Nina Belloto – at the time, the family celebrated yet another muse’s birthday.

Report behind the scenes at Globo

Actress Luana Piovani revealed in a recent interview with Veja that she had already been abused within Globo.

“I experienced abuse when I was 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. I and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the feuilleton, were in the room of director Carlos Manga (1928-2015). From a distance, he tapped his leg and said: ‘sit here’. I thought: daring little uncle. I sat on the arm of the chair,” she said.

The muse also recalled when she was assaulted by Dado Dollabela, with whom she was dating at the time.

“Even because she didn’t just attack me, but also the maid of my play. He threw her away, and she clenched both her forearms. She never paid the compensation. At the time, I experienced my first anxiety attack. Not from the aggression, but from the hangover from it. Brazilians are cruel, but dressed up as funny.”