Man invades party screaming ‘Here is Bolsonaro’, kills PT leader and is shot dead, says police

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Marcelo Arruda was murdered while celebrating his birthday in Foz do Iguaçu

Municipal guard and PT leader Marcelo Aloizio Arruda was shot dead at his birthday party by federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who invaded the event in Foz do Iguaçu shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro!”, according to witnesses. to the Civil Police of Paraná.

Also according to a police report from Paraná, Guaranho shot Arruda twice, who retaliated with three shots, but ended up dying. Guaranho also died.

According to people interviewed by the police, the two did not know each other until the time of the crime, on Saturday night (07/09).

“Marcelo, in his last and heroic act, saved countless lives, as the fascist also threatened and could have murdered everyone at the party, including his family”, said the PT.

Marcelo Aloizio Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday at the headquarters of Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu at a party whose decoration had a photo of Lula and PT symbols. He was the father of four children, including a baby, and had run in the 2020 election for the position of deputy mayor of Foz do Iguaçu.

According to the Civil Police of Paraná, Guaranho, 38, went to the party twice. In the first, he arrived shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro” while his wife and young son waited in the car.

According to witnesses present at the celebration, Guaranho made provocations and death threats to those present while his wife shouted from the car to get out of there. They left the place then.

About twenty minutes later, however, Guaranho returned alone and armed to the anniversary site. At that moment, Arruda’s wife identified herself as a civil police officer and Arruda as a municipal guard. It was when Guaranho shot the PT member twice, which he retaliated with three shots, according to the Civil Police of Paraná. Both were rescued, but could not resist the injuries and died.

On his social networks, Guaranho had posts supporting President Bolsonaro and photos making the weapon symbol with his hands. PT leaders attributed the crime to what they called “bolsonarist hate speech”.

“One person, out of intolerance, threatened and then shot him, who defended himself and avoided a greater tragedy. Two families lost their parents. Children were orphaned, including those of the aggressor”, wrote the former president Lula on his Twitter profile.

“I also ask for understanding and solidarity with the relatives of José da Rocha Guaranho, who lost a father and a husband to a hate speech stimulated by an irresponsible president.”

“Enough with violence! Enough with destruction! It’s time for reconstruction and transformation of Brazil and the relations between Brazilians and Brazilians! Let’s cry and bury another comrade who fell victim to political violence, enough!”, said a note signed by Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, and by Abdael Ambruster, national coordinator of the PT’s public security sector.

President Jair Bolsonaro did not comment on the case on his social media.