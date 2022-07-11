Man invades party screaming ‘Here is Bolsonaro’, kills PT leader and is shot dead, says police

Marcelo Arruda

Marcelo Arruda was murdered while celebrating his birthday in Foz do Iguaçu

Municipal guard and PT leader Marcelo Aloizio Arruda was shot dead at his birthday party by federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who invaded the event in Foz do Iguaçu shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro!”, according to witnesses. to the Civil Police of Paraná.

Also according to a police report from Paraná, Guaranho shot Arruda twice, who retaliated with three shots, but ended up dying. Guaranho also died.

According to people interviewed by the police, the two did not know each other until the time of the crime, on Saturday night (07/09).

“Marcelo, in his last and heroic act, saved countless lives, as the fascist also threatened and could have murdered everyone at the party, including his family”, said the PT.

