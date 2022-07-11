Maneskin talks to Fantástico about a performance at Rock in Rio | Fantastic

A group made up of three boys, Damiano David, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio, and a girl, Victoria De Angelis, is shaking up the rock world. At 22 years old, the bassist of maneskin who named the group. It is a Danish word meaning moonlight. Victoria explains:

“Let’s just say we got to this together. We met very young. And every time one of us discovered a new artist, we shared it among ourselves and everyone was inspired.

Modest and politically correct. That’s how these rockers today are: kind and well behaved. They were even mentioned in a sermon at a mass in southern Italy. “Despite the debatable language, they also speak the truth,” said the bishop.

Their music was born in the desks of the Roman college they attended. And it has a mix of sounds, influenced by funk and soul. But with the face of rock and roll.

“Each of us has different influences. I’m a bit more rock, Damiano is more of the mainstream and some soul. And Ethan went from jazz to fusion and blues music”, summarizes Thomas.

Barely out of their teens, they recorded their first album, after finishing in second place on a popular Italian TV show.. And they were adding achievements.

First place at the traditional San Remo festival, in 2021, with the song “Zitti e Buoni”, which means keep silent in Portuguese. With the same song, the band also won the European Eurovision festival.

But has the record of everything they’ve conquered already fallen for them? Damiano replies:

“We are very aware of the trajectory we have taken. We were lucky, but we took one day at a time.”

New generation rockers value tranquility. But one thing it has in common with rockers of other times: a wardrobe rich in eccentricities.

The Maneskin frontman, owner of a disconcerting beauty, likes to wear women’s clothes.

“With clothes, you can play a character, but I just like it and I want to be free to use it. There’s not a big thought behind it. Only I like it and I don’t care if it’s a woman”, says Damiano.

But it’s in English that Damiano made great interpretations, helping the band to break through the world.

The interpretation for the song ‘I Can Dream’ is in the new film about the life of Elvis Presley, which is coming to theaters. And Damiano was born on the same day as him, January 8th. In 2021, in Las Vegas, the band opened for another legend: the Rolling Stones.

“Seeing everyone together on stage was very exciting. When I’m their age, I want to conserve all that energy,” says Ethan.

In September the Maneskins will perform at Rock In Rio and are looking forward to opening the show for Guns N’ Roses.

“It’s one of the most historic and important festivals in the world, playing there is a goal”, says Damiano.

