Marcelo Fernandes explains Sánchez’s choice in Santos’ victory against Atlético-GO: “It’s been going well”

Interim coach Marcelo Fernandes, from Santos, justified the choice to start the match against Atletico GO with Carlos Sánchez as a starter in the frame of the plays. According to the coach, the Uruguayan midfielder started well in recent games and has important characteristics for the team at the moment.

“Sánchez has been doing well in all the games, right? We were already thinking about having a 10 on the field not so skewed on the 9, as was happening. We need this player to get the ball between the lines. And Sánchez , with this type of game, he was the most appropriate guy, even for the games he had been doing. Of course we were careful about playing time, how long has he not played? So I was sure…. I joked with him that for me he played the 90. He came in to be that 10, fill that gap and equip our attack”, commented Marcelo Fernandes at a press conference.

Sánchez’s last match as a starter had been on October 23, 2021, in Peixe’s 2-0 defeat to América-MG. The Uruguayan lost space with coach Fabián Bustos, but became an option for both games against Deportivo Táchira-VEN and against Flamengo.

Sánchez even provided the assists for the goals of Angulo and Marcos Leonardo, in the tie against Táchira. The experienced player’s manager even granted an interview at the end of June, saying that he has received polls from the Uruguayan and that a departure from Peixe is “likely”. Today, the scenario seems to have changed.

Marcelo Fernandes also spoke about the team’s performance in the 1-0 victory against Dragon. The coach did not hide that the team could have performed better, but he recognized that the most important thing was the positive result.

“That’s what I told them, they made the fans want to see them. Santos is big, lives on results, has always been a winning club. We understand the fans, everything they do to accompany us. listen and take it to the positive side. It wasn’t a game of wonders, but we needed the result and it came”, he commented.

Santos won with a goal from Lucas Barbosa, in the second stage. With the triumph, the team jumped to eighth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 22 points.

