Marcelo in ‘Pantanal’, Lucas Leto wants to talk to Tarcísio Filho, who played the role in the first version: ‘There are so many questions’

Lucas Leto is delighted with all the success of “Pantanal”. The Bahian actor is now in evidence in the plot as Marcelo, a character played in the first version of the serial by Tarcísio Filho. In an interview with EXTRA, the young man shared that he really wants to talk to the actor who played the role in 1990.

— I really want to get a connection with him so I can really talk and know how his experience was and also talk about what I saw, how it helped me. And, of course, to be able to say how grateful I am to have played Marcelo after he did. I have to. There are so many questions (laughs) – says Lucas.

Tarcísio Filho as Marcelo in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Reproduction

The actor said that his manager is trying to contact Tarcísio Filho, but has not yet been able to. Which did not discourage. And despite having a lot of questions up his sleeve, Lucas put one of them forward for the future chat:

— I would ask him what it was like to understand Marcelo’s psyche, of someone who is so correct and has a point of confusion there. Marcelo is very focused, he knows a lot about what he wants, but he has the issue with Guta. I wanted to understand how it was built in this place. But that I will ask him.

Marcelo ( Lucas Leto ) Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

Trained at Bando de Teatro Olodum and used to theater, the actor says he is learning a lot alongside his fellow actors, such as Julia Dalavia. Lucas was also in the cast of the soap opera “Bom Sucesso”, but it is with “Pantanal” that he is experiencing a huge affection on the streets and on the networks for the first time.

— I’m still learning to deal (with such affection) because the soap opera is being very successful. And I did not expect. For example, the other day I went to get some food at the hotel and there was a whole family there. A man said: “You are Marcelo! I’m rooting for you and Guta”. A message arrives on Instagram congratulating, thanking… It’s very good to receive this affection and we work for that, to touch people’s hearts – punctuates the actor.

Lucas Leto takes a bath in the river and says goodbye to the Pantanal Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Learning from ‘Pantanal’

Just because his character came from the inner city doesn’t mean Lucas didn’t have to get his hands dirty in the countryside.

— The life of a handle, of a pawn is not easy. As much as we are representing there, we make a point of really getting our hands dirty, really getting on the horse and making the thing more real — justifies the artist.

In order to give life to Tenório’s son, who will put his father’s farm in order and make it productive, the actor learned a series of rural activities that he says he will never forget. Horseback riding was one of them, something he experienced for the first time when he went to record in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Lucas Leto plays Marcelo in ‘Pantanal’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

— The other day I learned to pilot a boat too. I had never been on a horse before I started recording and today I have a connection with the animal that is very crazy, talking, kissing, it’s very beautiful and I bring it into my life. I even made it a goal for my future to have a piece of land and a horse,” she says.