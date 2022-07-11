Maria Bruaca surprises Tenório with a threesome proposal

Maria Bruaca will surprise Tenório with a proposal for a three-way relationship in “Pantanal” (Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

The next chapters of “Pantanal” will show a real turning point in the married life of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and tenorio (Murilo Benício) and, in a moment of reckoning, the housewife will surprise her husband with the proposal of having a three-way relationship with Zuleica (Aline Borges), the squatter’s second wife.

The invitation will come after Tenório discovers his wife’s relationship with Alcides (Juliano Cazarre) and bring the second wife to the farm. She will try to kill him, but fail and leave the house. welcomed by José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), Bruaca will discover that she can keep half of her husband’s assets in the event of a divorce and, self-interested, the squatter tries to win her back, saying he will send Zuleica away.

But she will make a different proposal and ask her husband to keep her on the farm: “Zuleica could stay at my house, with the children, and the three of us could sleep in the same bed.” Surprised, Tenório will not understand his wife’s intentions at first, but she will make sure to make it clear:

“What’s more, the three of us slept together? Isn’t that what we did all our lives? You with me and her? You were going to stay between us… And then you can choose which of the two Bruacas would serve you and the other was just looking”, he will suggest.