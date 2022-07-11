Mark Zuckerberg Announces New Reactions on WhatsApp | Technology

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that reactions from WhatsApp – the Facebook company – are expanding to include a full emoji keyboard, which means people will be able to use any emoji to react to a message in the app.

Users will also be able to select different skin tones for these reactions. There will be more than 3,600 options for new emojis.

The new functionality is being implemented and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp also teamed up with the creators of World Emoji Day (July 17) to explain some of the images, such as:

face melting is a new and very popular emoji that is often used with a touch of sarcasm. It can be used when you are melting in the summer heat (like the 🥵 Hot Face) or when you show a sign of embarrassment, embarrassment, or even when making a faux pas – just like the 🙃 Upside Down Face.

is a new and very popular emoji that is often used with a touch of sarcasm. It can be used when you are melting in the summer heat (like the 🥵 Hot Face) or when you show a sign of embarrassment, embarrassment, or even when making a faux pas – just like the 🙃 Upside Down Face. 🧢 Blue cap/hat : In English, the expression ‘cap’ (cap) or ‘capping’ (wearing the cap), and the emoji in question, are often used when someone is lying or exaggerating a story. If someone reacts to a message with this emoji, it probably means they don’t believe what is being described. In Portuguese, we can say that someone is ‘giving a hat’.

: In English, the expression ‘cap’ (cap) or ‘capping’ (wearing the cap), and the emoji in question, are often used when someone is lying or exaggerating a story. If someone reacts to a message with this emoji, it probably means they don’t believe what is being described. In Portuguese, we can say that someone is ‘giving a hat’. 💀 Skull usually expresses figurative death, but nowadays it is often used to react to a particularly funny message i.e. “die of laughter”. While it might seem dark at first glance, it is being used intentionally as an alternative to 😂 Tears of Joy and 🤣 ROFL/ Rolling With Laughs.

usually expresses figurative death, but nowadays it is often used to react to a particularly funny message i.e. “die of laughter”. While it might seem dark at first glance, it is being used intentionally as an alternative to 😂 Tears of Joy and 🤣 ROFL/ Rolling With Laughs. 😭 Crying a lot and 🤮 vomiting may seem negative at first, but these dramatic emojis can be used to express extreme positive reactions: 😭 Ç feeling very happy or laughing, and 🤮 Vomiting from being too emotional, shocked or amazed.

and 🤮 may seem negative at first, but these dramatic emojis can be used to express extreme positive reactions: 😭 feeling very happy or laughing, and 🤮 Vomiting from being too emotional, shocked or amazed. 🥺 The pleading face It has several uses as this emoji can indicate “puppy” eyes, as if begging or pleading for something, but it can also represent adoration or a touching moment, either by a gesture or affectionate message. It can work as an expression of thanks.

It has several uses as this emoji can indicate “puppy” eyes, as if begging or pleading for something, but it can also represent adoration or a touching moment, either by a gesture or affectionate message. It can work as an expression of thanks. 👀 Eyes: this emoji is sometimes used to indicate some hidden meaning behind a message/content posted online; or ‘agitated look’ to convey suspicion or surprise.

this emoji is sometimes used to indicate some hidden meaning behind a message/content posted online; or ‘agitated look’ to convey suspicion or surprise. ✨Sparkles: While this emoji oozes positivity, and many use it to show support, love and happiness, it is also used to show sarcasm and irony or even when exaggerating a word, message or emotion.

While this emoji oozes positivity, and many use it to show support, love and happiness, it is also used to show sarcasm and irony or even when exaggerating a word, message or emotion. ✍️ annotating it is often used in a comical way to show that you are listening closely to someone’s message, as if “taking notes” of advice.