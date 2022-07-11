Market sees ‘drop’ in inflation for 2023, shows Central Bank

The BC (Central Bank) released this Monday morning (11) the projections of the main financial agents monitored by the institution, which make up the data compiled by the Focus Bulletin. The numbers point to a significant drop in annualized inflation. For 2023, the market now expects a reduction of more than 2.5 percentage points in the IPCA: from 7.67% to 5.09%. Compared to the last Focus survey, however, there was a slight increase in expectations for the evolution of the IPCA for 2023, from 5.01% to 5.09%.

The numbers, however, remain well above the center of the target, set by the monetary authority, which confirms the expectation of noncompliance with this parameter. For 2022, the target is 3.5% and it will not be reached, as the Central Bank itself admits.

The expectation is also to brake the acceleration of the Selic for next year, which would fall from 13.75%, in 2022, to 10.50%, in 2023. The data suggest a stabilization of the appreciation of the dollar against the real: from BRL 5.13 this year to BRL 5.10 in 2023. Expectations for economic growth indicate a GDP of 1.59 for the current year. For the period from January to December 2023, the market projects growth of only 0.50% for the Brazilian economy.

For analysts, the decline in fuel prices contributes to this scenario, which is beginning to impact the value of food. The fear is that the increase in public spending will render the effort ineffective.