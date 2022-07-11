Marquinhos Cipriano arrives to close with Cruzeiro and quotes Ronaldo: “I’m full of desire” | cruise

Cruzeiro’s most recent agreement for the rest of the season is in the capital of Minas Gerais. Striker Marquinhos Cipriano, 23, landed at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, early this Monday morning. He will undergo medical examinations, before signing a one-year loan contract with the Minas Gerais team.

On Cruzeiro, Marquinhos Cipriano will be registered after the window opens, on July 18. He will only be able to act from August 1. The player said, in an interview with gethat the figure of Ronaldo weighed in the choice for Cruzeiro.

– It weighed a lot. When Ronaldo spoke, the conversation changes. Ronaldo is another story. An idol. Everyone knows him. An idol not only in Brazil, but worldwide as well. I believe a lot in the Cruzeiro project, which is growing – said the player, who completed.

There is a boy who is willing, full of energy to dedicate himself to this club.

Cipriano belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, but his contract (expires on June 30, 2023) is frozen due to the conflict with Russia, which paralyzed football in the Eastern European country. He was working on loan at Sion, from Switzerland, with whom he did not decide to extend the contract, as he also had financial issues.

Sion had preference in acquiring the athlete until mid-June, but could not reach a financial agreement with Shakthar, who asked for 1.5 million euros for the player. Cruzeiro then presented a project to the athlete, who was interested in the business and agreed to the arrival.

According to the ge, it was Paulo Pezzolano who saw in Cipriano a good name to be able to play the runner at Cruzeiro. Thus, the athlete had the name indicated and sought after by the Cruzeiro direction. Cipriano liked the project presented by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management and decided to return to Brazilian football.

In Switzerland, the player also played on the left wing, varying between the role of full-back and striker in the season, in which he was a starter. Shakthar sought to negotiate Cipriano, due to the proximity of the end of the contract, but could not. At the end of this year, the 23-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club.

In 2018, Cipriano was sold by São Paulo to Shakthar Donetsk for R$4.5 million. There, in three seasons, he made 25 appearances and scored one goal. At Sion, last season, he played 33 matches and did not score.

Cipriano will be Cruzeiro’s fourth signing this summer. The club has already announced defender Luís Felipe and striker Bruno Rodrigues. This week, the Minas Gerais team also hopes to unlock the negotiation with Grêmio for the loan of midfielder Fernando Henrique.

