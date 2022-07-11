Marvel Actress Revolts At Criticism About Her Breast Size After Wearing A Sheer Dress At An Event

+



Florence Pugh (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Florence Pugh, the actress who played opposite Scarlett Johnasson in the Marvel super-production ‘Black Widow’, was revolted by the criticism she received from “vulgar men” after attending a fashion event sponsored by Valentino Haute Couture in Rome on the afternoon of last Friday, wearing a dazzling pink dress with sheer transparency that left her nipples on display.

The 26-year-old star, who has already received an Oscar nomination for ‘Little Women’, especially couldn’t take the comments that classified her “tits”.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that amazing dress that there was no way there was not going to be comments about it. Whether negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a fiber in my body was nervous. . I was not [tensa] before, during or even now after. What was interesting to watch and witness is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, with pride, for all to see,” Pugh began.

She also made a point of noting that this “is not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last that a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body through a crowd of strangers”, but that it’s disturbing to see how vulgar some men can be.

“Fortunately, I’ve come to terms with the complexities of my body that make me what I am. I’m happy with all the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.” not even there for people disappointed with their ‘tits’.

“What’s more worrisome is… Why are you guys so afraid of breasts? Small? Big? It makes me wonder what happened to you guys to be concerned about my breasts and body size? I’m so grateful that I grew up. in a house with very strong, powerful and curvy women. We were raised to find power in the folds of our bodies. Speak out loud about being comfortable. It’s always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck and fuck’ whenever someone expects my body to turn into a concept of what is hot or sexually attractive.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ (Photo: Instagram)

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

Immediately, Florence Pugh received a wave of solidarity and support for her outburst in the form of a post. “You are wonderful. You put into words what many of us feel, but cannot express”, observed a follower. Many other Hollywood celebrities also complimented her on her courage. “Respect. Period”, signed below the actress Ariana DeBose, last winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Love, Sublime Amor’.

Florence Pugh’s next film is ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, in which she opposite Harry Styles and is directed by Olivia Wilde, girlfriend of the ex-One Direction popstar. The launch in Brazil is scheduled for September.

Check out Florence Pugh’s rant post on Instagram below.