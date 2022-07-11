Mauro Cezar detonates Rodinei: ‘One of the worst full-backs in Flamengo’s history’

One of the highlights of the game against Tolima, Rodinei scored an own goal against Corinthians this Sunday, and Flamengo was defeated by 1 to 0. After the match, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira criticized the side on social networks.

– Did you really think that one of the worst right-backs in the history of Flamengo suddenly got good? As a winger he even hits once in a while, but on the side he’s a disaster. He allowed a cross easily and when the ball was crossed again he put it against when he was free-criticized.

Rodinei had a good performance in the match against the Colombian team and assisted in the 7-1 rout. The good match excited Vidal, Flamengo’s new reinforcement, who watched the game from the boxes at Maracanã. The Chilean even called the side “Avión”.

This Sunday, Rodinei was responsible for Flamengo’s defeat by scoring the own goal. At seven minutes of the second half, the side completed against Santos’ goal after a cross from the right. With the result, Rubro-Negro stopped at 21 points, in eighth place.