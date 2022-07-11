Mega-Sena accumulates from R$ 3 million to R$ 27 million; know how to play

Mega-Sena accumulates from R$ 3 million to R$ 27 million; know how to play

Mega-Sena accumulated R$ 27 million and will draw the amount on Wednesday night (7/13). The result of contest nº 2,499 will be broadcast live, at 8 pm, on Caixa Econômica Federal’s YouTube channel. People have until 7pm to try their luck. The minimum bet amount is R$ 4.50.


The previous prize, from contest nº 2,498, was R$ 3 million, a jackpot in which no one hit with the six numbers on the betting wheel: 11-19-38-47-56-59. No one hit the six dozen, but 30 bets took more than R$74,000 each for marking five correct numbers. About 3,100 games hit the court and won R$1,000, according to Caixa’s website.

How to play in Mega Sena

Mega-Sena pays the jackpot to whoever hits the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To fulfill the dream of being the next millionaire, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel. The system can still choose the tens for the person, in the model called Surpresinha. You can also compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, the so-called Teimosinha.

