MEI can still settle pending issues with Simples Nacional

Individual micro-entrepreneurs, who have not yet delivered the Simplified Annual Declaration to the MEI (DASN-Simei) can still regularize the situation and send the document. However, the latter must pay a fine of 2% per month, with a minimum amount of R$50 and a maximum of 20% of the total amount of declared taxes.

As usual, the deadline for submitting the MEI declaration ends on May 31 of each year. However, in 2022, the deadline has been extended to June 30th. The fine payment guide is issued automatically after the declaration is transmitted. With this, the Federal Revenue guides every MEI that acted in any period of 2021 that sends the document, even with the payment of the fine, to avoid future inconvenience.

MEI annual statement

It should be remembered that, while the annual MEI declaration is not delivered, the worker will not be able to generate the Simples Nacional (DAS) collection document and will be in debt with the simplified tax payment system.

In addition, the entrepreneur may have the social security benefits blocked due to the lack of payment of the contributions due and be unable to pay in installments the debts related to the period covered by the declaration.

To fill in the MEI declaration, it is necessary to access the service of the DASN-Simei, available on the Simples Nacional portal, inform the company’s CNPJ and click on Next. The entire process is done online.

The declaration must contain information on the income obtained during the year, according to the different types of activities, such as commerce, industry and provision of services. The microentrepreneur that was active, but did not earn last year, must fill in the amount of R$ 0.00 and complete the declaration. Anyone who hired an employee in 2021 must mark yes in the field that appears on the form.

After that, the program will list the monthly tax payments made in the past year. After transmitting the declaration, the taxpayer obtains the receipt, which must be kept for five years. In the case of late delivery, a fine for the delay is automatically generated.

What can be classified as MEI

To qualify as MEI, individual companies must have revenues of up to R$81,000 per year (R$6,750 per month). Passing through this ceiling, the legal entity is classified as a micro-enterprise.

As a participant in the Simple nationalthe micro-entrepreneur is obliged to collect the simplified collection document of the individual micro-entrepreneur on a monthly basis, which unifies in a guide the contribution of 5% of the minimum wage to Social Security.

In addition, in the case of self-employed professionals working in this field, the payment is R$ 1 of Tax on Services, or R$ 5 of Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), if the professional works in commerce. There is also the new figure of the MEI-Caminhoneiro, with its own contribution rates.

Finally, the Business Map Panel, of the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, there are 13,598,106 MEI in the country, out of a total of 19,381,597 active companies. This is equivalent to 70% of the total business in operation in Brazil.