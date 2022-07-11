Michel Teló declares himself a fan of a participant in ‘The Voice Kids’ and invites him to sing with him in a show | 2022

It’s one thrill after another in The Voice Kids Semifinal! The voices of Team Brown were the last to present in the afternoon since Sunday, 7/10, and ended the disputes in style. After Artur de Mari’s performance to the sound of “Encontros e Despedidas”, a hit by Milton Nascimento, Marcio Garcia highlighted the 11-year-old gaucho’s charisma and asked Michel Teló’s opinion.

Artur de Mari sings “Meetings and Farewells”

The singer did not spare praise for the boy, declared himself his fan and took the opportunity to make a very special invitation:

I’m your fan, Arthur. You are a very special guy, who is in my heart in a way that you have no idea. When I go to Rio Grande do Sul, when there’s a show there, for God’s sake, you show up there to sing with me. – Michel Telo

Teló also took the opportunity to analyze Artur’s presentation in the Semifinal: “You sang beautifully. As you are a guy who communicates very well, he even paid tribute, spoke of our master Milton Nascimento. Really, he is a very beautiful boy, with a different charisma, and he sang beautifully, huh!”said.

After the three presentations of his team, Carlinhos Brown chose to give his 20 points to Isadora Pedrini and, in the final sum, the 9-year-old girl was the one who passed to the grand final of the reality. In his farewell, Artur took the opportunity to thank everyone for their affection.

“I’m speechless. This is a competition with yourself, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to be better than others, you have to be better than yourself. Thank you so much to Brown, to everyone who supported me. This journey on The Voice ends here, but I want to wish, from the bottom of my heart, good luck to Isadora and that she wins this program”, said Artur.

