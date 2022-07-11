Michel Teló faces divorce, Dynho exposes Mirella’s addiction and news of Lilia

Michel Teló faced separation in 2012, Dynho Alves exposes Mirella’s addiction to baby food and Lilia Cabral talks about the play on Globo

For everyone to stay on top of the main news about the famous, TV Foco brought together the most read articles from last Sunday, 10, with names like Michel TelóDynho AlvesMirella and Lilia Cabral.

HIGHLIGHT: MICHEL TELÓ FACES THE END OF MARRIAGE

Michel Telo and Thais Fersoza became symbols of love due to marriage since 2014 and the good relationship with their children, Melinda and Theodore.

However, the artist took time to find the best outcome of love. That’s because, he went through a breakup in 2012.

In 2012, Michel Teló married Ana Carolina. The end came to light due to a scandal due to the artist’s alleged betrayal.

According to Leo DiasAna Carolina lived with another man. “No one marries to be separated. It’s a very difficult time for both of us. I want her to be very happy and God bless her life.”said Michel Teló at the time of the divorce.

Ana Maria Braga pins Xuxa’s team and confesses frustration after breaking tradition: “I was forbidden” Cleo, after a year, confirms marriage outcome, leaves home and Glória Pires detonates: “Bite” Xuxa tells Ana Maria’s secret, live, and gives her mother’s relationship with the blonde: “It was the only one”

HIGHLIGHT: DYNHO AFTER SEPARATION DELIVERS MIRELLA’S PECULIAR TASTE

Last year, Mirella ended her marriage with Dynho Alves due to his behavior with Sthe Marques during Record’s “Fazenda 13”.

At the time, the artist delivered a Mirella’s Curious Addiction for Sthe Matos: baby food.

“She is addicted to baby food. You know those little glass jars? Then she asks me to buy it. If I get home without her baby food”said Dynho Alves.

In the sequence, the artist confessed that Mirella was furious to see that her ex-husband had forgotten to buy the food she had ordered.

HIGHLIGHT: JORNAL DÁ GLOBO DÁ NOTICÍA DE LILIA CABRAL

Last Saturday, the 9th, during an interview with Globo’s “SP1”, Lilia Cabral released her new play, Lista, which is currently playing in São Paulo.

In the plot, the famous acts for the first time alongside her daughter, Giulia Bertolli, 26 years old. Artists live as neighbors and bond during the pandemic.

According to Lilia Cabral, the intention of the play is to bring lightness with comedy to report the struggles of the pandemic.

“Times of uncertainty, distress and anguish. I was very shaken, I went back to therapy, precisely to hold my thoughts. It was a cloud of thoughts, not knowing what would happen.”said the artist.