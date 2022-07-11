Mirella provokes in the car using an open look in an unusual place and shoots: “You will remember”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Dpv2DmWbzjQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Dpv2DmWbzjQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/Dpv2DmWbzjQ/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/Dpv2DmWbzjQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Who has, play! Mirella took great care in the photos and set social media on fire this Saturday night (09) before another busy weekend with shows and a lot of work. The singer took the opportunity to pose with a luxury car and left fans crazy on her Instagram.

The funkeira took advantage of the night to choose a super daring look that garnered thousands of compliments for the muse. On the occasion, Mirella took the opportunity to show her good shape in the sequence of photos and still had thousands of praise from her followers on the social network.

“Mirella knows how to be perfect and daring”, fired a fan of the singer in the comments of the publication. “I just wanted to be enjoying this show of millions”, lamented another follower of the muse. “The most beautiful woman we have”, praised a third. See the clicks:

Mirella opens up about divorce with Dynho Alves

Opened the heart! Recently, MC Mirella told fans that she was officially divorced through social media, but anyone who thinks this was a cause for celebration for the singer is wrong, who regretted on her Twitter what she lived with the dancer while she was still married.

“I got my divorce and I’m just the paper: past. I don’t know, it’s weird. I went to talk to you about it a little bit, so it doesn’t sound like it’s a ‘celebration’, but I wanted to let you guys know. However, far from being something ‘happy’, quite the opposite… it is sad, very sad. However, it’s the reality I chose for myself and that’s it”, lamented the funkeira.

“It’s an irreparable pain, and far from something I imagined for myself. I only ask for respect at this moment and that you understand me. And far from attacking anyone. It is not and will never be the intention”, she concluded, saying that she was emotionally shaken by the end of the controversial relationship.

