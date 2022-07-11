Mother and stepfather are suspected of killing 10-year-old boy: ‘It’s very sad’, says grandmother | Fantastic

A couple was arrested this weekend, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeirosuspected of the murder of a 10-year-old child. The suspects are the stepfather and the biological mother of Kauã Almeida Tavares . To cover up the crime and elude the police, they would also have simulated a suicide scene, as if the boy had taken his own life.

“My grandson was 10 years old, he was a beautiful, blessed child. Wherever he went, he made friends. So I don’t think he would do that to himself. He didn’t take life, take his own life,” says Renata Silva da Conceição, Kauã’s grandmother.

It was day March 17, 2022, a Saturday afternoon. In the house with the boy, there were only his mother, Suelen, stepfather Alan and the boy’s younger brother, a 3-year-old child.. In a statement given that same day, Alan said that he had gone to the kitchen to drink water and that, when looking at the room, he saw Kauã hanging, with his knees bent, feet touching the floor and with a rope around his neck, and that the rope was caught in the window latch.

The stepfather says that Kauã was still alive and that he and Suelen tried to help the child. They lived in a house in the Marambaia neighborhood, in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. Less than three kilometers from the house there is an emergency unit: the UPA of Manilha. The journey – by car – would take 10 minutes. But Alan ended up driving to the neighboring municipality: he took the boy to a UPA in São Gonçalo – a longer journey.

“A child in such a situation, still alive, would be reasonable to take him to a closer location. And, in addition, they said that the child had vomited inside the car and the witnesses and the expertise proved that there was no type of vomit inside the vehicle”, says deputy Fábio Asty.

The boy couldn’t resist. UPA doctors said he was already dead. During the entire police investigation, both the mother and stepfather told the same story: that the boy had hanged himself with the family dog’s leash. But such a guide was never found by the investigators. Weeks after Kauã’s death, Alan and Suelen moved out of the house.

But the couple’s version did not hold for long. O expert report and the simulated reproduction revealed that the child had not died by hanging. According to the police, the suicide story was nothing more than a big lie. The necropsy performed on the boy identified lesions in the neck, back of the neck and in the cervical region.

“The marks found on the neck do not match the hanging. But, yes, with a strangulation practiced by the fingers of the hands. This is irrefutable technical proof that there was no hanging, there was no suicide,” says Chief of Police Fábio Asty.

O Fantastic showed the reports to two independent experts, who have no connection with the investigations of the case. The two agreed with the police: that there was no suicide.

“He wouldn’t have been able to reach the rope up there in the window and also, where did that strangulation on the neck come from, these signs of strangulation? Nobody chokes alone. I believe that when he was hanged, he was already dead”, says medical examiner Júlio César Cury.

In the simulated reproduction, according to the police, the couple also fell into contradiction.. When investigators asked where the child was found, they reportedly pointed out different positions.

“She presents on one side of the window, the pin placed. It contradicts with another side. And, in addition, the position in which the child would have been found hanged by them. A totally unreasonable position with hanging”, says the delegate.

This Saturday (9), Alan Ferreira da Silva and Suelen da Conceição Almeida were temporarily arrested. The two deny the allegations.. The couple has been together for three years. Suelen’s two children were the result of previous relationships. Twitnesses told the police that Kauã was being assaulted at home.

“There are reports from witnesses that once Kauã was physically abused by his mother, being beaten with a broom handle. He also had psychological violence, suffering these physical violence constantly. And we have no doubt that the reason for his death was due to this lack of temper practiced by Suelen and also by Alan’s stepfather”, says Chief of Police Fábio Asty.

Suelen’s mother, the boy’s grandmother, says that a teacher from Kauã told him that he complained of tiredness due to household chores..

“She said that he did things, chores around the house: he washed dishes, ironed his clothes, took care of his brother and his mother only slept. She said that he was obliged to do that”, says Renata Silva da Conceição.

The investigation now continues to find out exactly what happened on the day of Kauã’s death and to determine the conduct of each of those involved at the crime scene..

“It’s a pain you have no idea about. I work and the memory of my grandson comes, what happened. Very sad for me, mother, to know that God gave her the power to be a mother and take my grandson’s life. Is very sad! Is very sad. I have no words. I have no words”, laments Renata.

