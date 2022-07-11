Mourning! Leandro Hassum collapses after family loss: “She always helped”

Leandro Hassum mourned the loss of a very dear family member

Fans of the actor and comedian Leandro Hassum, were taken by surprise with the sad news shared by him on his social networks, regarding a family loss of the artist. This past Sunday (10), he announced, with great regret, the death of eronyour wife’s grandmother, Karina Hassum.

He highlighted the generosity of the family member, who in many moments helped him financially in times of difficulty. In a long open letter published on his Instagram, the actor recounted some of the moments lived with his family member. According to him, there were 24 years of interaction, a period in which he nurtured a very close relationship with Eron.

“She always helped us with everything. Absolutely everything”, wrote the actor, remembering the “difficult times” he lived through from a financial point of view. “She saw Me and opened a smile that hugged Me”, he continued in his moving account, defining Eron as if he were his “borrowed grandmother”.

GRANDDAUGHTER ALSO SPEAKED

Her granddaughter, Karina Hassum, also spoke out on social media on account of Eron’s death, who showed her gratitude for all the time spent together with her grandmother, highlighting the large family built, including many children, grandchildren. and great-grandchildren.

The posts by Leandro Hassum and Karina were illustrated with photos of Erondina in special moments, softening part of the nostalgia and honoring her. In the field of comments, famous and anonymous left their condolences to the whole family.

See below the publication of Leandro Hassum’s wife showing a photo next to her grandmother!