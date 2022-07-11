“Much valued”; Muricy talks about the possibility of São Paulo hiring Dorival Jr’s baby at Fla

The manager was very sincere when talking about the chances of hiring the Fla midfielder for Tricolor

The transfer window opens on the 18th of July, with that, the Clubs move to go in search of reinforcements. São Paulo would be no different, like most teams in Brazil, Tricolor is moving in the market and already has some names on the agenda.

Among them is João Gomes, Flamengo’s absolute starter this season. The midfielder is one of the highlights of the Carioca team, and in an interview with the Pai para Filho podcast, Muricy Ramalho, Tricolor’s football coordinator, spoke about the possibility of hiring the player.

According to Muricy, at the moment there is no possibility of hiring the athlete, mainly because he is valued, considered one of the best players in Rubro-Negro: “No, he has no possibility because he is highly valued. For me, today he is one of the best Flamengo players.”

The manager continued by stating that João Gomes will not stay for a long time in the Rio de Janeiro team, that he is capable of playing abroad: “This player will not stay there for a long time, no. physical strength, which is required today, but he also has technique. This player doesn’t have the slightest chance. He is highly valued.”