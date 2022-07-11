NASA opens travel agency for exoplanets

NASA platform allows users to explore distant planets

If you thought that traveling through space is still an adventure exclusively for astronauts and billionaires, even if the latter can only go as far as Earth’s orbit, well… you’re still correct. But that’s not to say financial or time-space impossibilities can stop you from visiting planets far from Earth.

NASA announced the opening of a travel agency for exoplanets, that is, planets outside the Solar System. Called the Exoplanet Travel Bureau, the agency is actually a website that allows users to explore and learn about seven different exoplanets.

Inside the platform it is possible to receive a guided tour, decorated with an illustration in the form of a movie poster of what a visit to the planet would be like. For some of these, it is also possible to pay a visit to the surface, with an artistic digital approximation in 3D of what the extension of the planet would look like.

For example, the planet Kepler-186f, whose call is a pun on a popular American saying “Where the grass is always redder on the other side”. By clicking on its poster it is possible to take a guided tour in English and Spanish.

With information about the possible vegetation found on the planet, its size, date of discovery and other curiosities, such as the existence of neighboring planets. The user can also visit the surface, where he can rotate the camera around and click on various points to bring up a pop-up with more information.

Give bonuses, Kepler-186f even has an “Atmosphere” mode, which can be activated at any time and changes the geography of the planet, and serves to demonstrate more than our assumptions of what the planet would be like, the fact that we don’t know that much still on these stellar bodies.

The agency also allows the visitor to download the posters, in print format, to use as a background or as an image to display on screen. In addition, for children and adults who are fans of coloring, NASA also offers a colorless version, made to be filled in.

The digital travel agency platform can be accessed through the link: exoplanets.nasa.gov/travel