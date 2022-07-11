Neurologist gives 6 tips to face chronic migraine

Have you been having a nagging headache that gets in the way of your activities almost daily? You may be suffering from chronic migraine, a throbbing pain on one or both sides of your head that occurs at least 15 days out of a month or several days in a row.
Headache is multifactorial, meaning it can be caused by problems in various parts of the body. Therefore, in case of presenting the symptom, it is important to seek the evaluation of a specialist. Chronic migraine, for example, can be the result of external factors, such as the patient’s habits, or a genetic predisposition.
Neurologist Carlos Uribe, from Hospital Brasília, explains that people with chronic migraine need to control external factors to reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks.
“If you are predisposed to having headaches, you should learn to minimize external factors. It is up to the person to try to find out if the pain is related to any food and, if he thinks he has identified this relationship, eliminate the food to see if the condition improves”, explains the neurologist.
Here are some tips suggested by the doctor to control migraine:
- sleep regulation – The patient must ensure the quality of sleep, ensuring between 7 and 8 hours of rest per night;
- stress management – Migraine attacks are influenced by emotions. When a person is stressed, the body understands that he is in a dangerous situation and produces hormones that increase the heart rate, which can cause a headache;
- regular physical activity – Studies show that performing physical exercises at least three times a week helps control headaches;
- beware of posture – A bad posture brings harm to the spine. Tension in the shoulders, back and neck can be a trigger for a migraine attack;
- Conscious use of analgesics – The unregulated use of analgesics can lead to the onset of chronic migraine;
- watch the food – The patient should be aware of foods that may be related to seizures. Chocolates, alcoholic and fermented drinks, cured cheeses and soft drinks, for example, often cause headaches.