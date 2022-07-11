Neurologist gives 6 tips to face chronic migraine

Have you been having a nagging headache that gets in the way of your activities almost daily? You may be suffering from chronic migraine, a throbbing pain on one or both sides of your head that occurs at least 15 days out of a month or several days in a row.

Headache is multifactorial, meaning it can be caused by problems in various parts of the body. Therefore, in case of presenting the symptom, it is important to seek the evaluation of a specialist. Chronic migraine, for example, can be the result of external factors, such as the patient’s habits, or a genetic predisposition.

Neurologist Carlos Uribe, from Hospital Brasília, explains that people with chronic migraine need to control external factors to reduce the frequency and intensity of attacks.

“If you are predisposed to having headaches, you should learn to minimize external factors. It is up to the person to try to find out if the pain is related to any food and, if he thinks he has identified this relationship, eliminate the food to see if the condition improves”, explains the neurologist.

Here are some tips suggested by the doctor to control migraine: