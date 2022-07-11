New Ômicron strains advance and favor reinfections of the new coronavirus, says Fiocruz

The BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus continued to gain space in the country in the second half of June, which favors the occurrence of cases in people who have already had the disease and have recovered. These are data from the genetic sequencing work carried out by the Fiocruz Genomics Network (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz). New network data were released on Friday (8). The foundation has reached the milestone of 50,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The study points out that the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 represented approximately 8% of the cases sequenced in Brazil in May and 25% in June, while BA.2 lost ground. The scenario is similar to what occurs in North America and Europe and tends to position the two new subvariants as dominant here as well.

With the predominance of these two strains, the researchers’ expectation is for a greater occurrence of reinfections, considered genetically quite distinct from BA.1 and BA.2, which dominated the epidemiological scenario in the first semester. What happened when the Omicron BA.1 variant replaced the Delta variant and caused the peak of cases registered in January and February of this year.

81 cases of reinfection by the new coronavirus were genetically characterized, 68 of them associated with the strains of the Ômicron variant. Among these cases, there are already people who contracted Covid-19 from viruses of two different strains of Ômicron.

The data analyzed in the published study refer to the period from June 16 to 30, and include the sequencing of 1,745 genomes to the previously existing database.

The material is collected by the researchers through a partnership and collaboration with the Lacens (State Public Health Laboratories), the General Coordination of Laboratories of the Ministry of Health, the Diagnostic Assistance Laboratories of Fiocruz and other national institutions. Access to the EpiCoV database of Gisaid, an international genomic surveillance initiative for novel coronavirus and influenza, helps the network’s monitoring work.