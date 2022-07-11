Neymar plans to play for Flamengo after the World Cup in Qatar

Neymar is the dream of consumption of almost all fans and clubs around the world. But only one club is Neymar’s dream: Flamengo. The idea is part of the player’s own career planning, who is looking for a loan from PSG to play at Mais Querido.

The player’s justification with the French club is that a welcoming season at Flamengo would help the ace to regain the joy of playing ball. Neymar currently suffers from severe criticism from the Parisian fans and is far from being Saint-Germain’s main player. Neymar wants to be loved again in Brazil to make a comeback later in France.

Read more: Neymar posts photo with “pleasure” to Flamengo; fans react

The project has been designed for some time in the player’s mind, who was very impacted by what the club did in 2019. In addition to one more chapter in his biography as a national idol, he strengthened with a passage through Fla, in parallel with the feelings of the athlete, its marketing team predicts new advertising contracts when predicting sports and media success. Neymar needs to update his image with an audience that is increasingly younger and with idols younger than him, such as Vinícius Júnior.

Fla works in order to make a dream come true

Flamengo is aware of Neymar’s desire to work at the club and therefore is already actively working to achieve the deal. The red-black leaders are currently working with the arrival of the Brazilian national team star for this window.

It is clear that it is a difficult negotiation, no source heard by the report said otherwise. However, this is the type of investigation in which that old maxim of “who controls the player, controls the business” was not forgotten by anyone who commented on the matter.

Neymar in action against Real Madrid in the latest edition of the Chapions League. Craque wants to play for Flamengo. Photo: Alain Jocar/AFP via Getty Images

Since leaving Santos, where he was revealed, and Brazilian football towards Europe, Neymar has made it clear, through interviews and posts on his social networks, that he is totally in love with Flamengo.

Always “pampering” Mais Querido fans, Menino Ney’s last one was the posting of a photo of him in which we can see that his cell phone case is from Flamengo, that is, it has a customization aimed at fans.

See also: Spanish newspaper places Vinícius Júnior in the top-3 of the best players in the world

Before Neymar, other world stars choose to support Flamengo

It’s not the first time that the magnetism of Rubro-Negro’s fans and the tradition and size of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo have won the hearts of big names in world football.

Romario

Elected the greatest player in the world and recently champion of the US World Cup, striker Romário astonished the world by choosing to wear the Flamengo shirt instead of the giant Barcelona, ​​where he was an absolute idol.

Photo: Publicity / Flamengo

Lucas Podolski

The 7×1 did not diminish Podolski’s admiration for Brazilian football. Player of Germany in winning the World Cup in 2014, the striker left Brazil delighted with the Brazilian people and Flamengo. However, the German-naturalized Pole never transferred to the Most Wanted. The parties even got to talk at one point, but no agreement was reached.

Photo: Publicity / FIFA

Hadrian Emperor

Hadrian lived in melancholy in Italy since the untimely death of his beloved father. The player returned to his house, shocking all predictions. In a movement even similar to what Neymar wants to follow, Adriano returned to Rio as Emperor.

Joy returned, although the top scorer was unable to get rid of the controversies. However, sportingly, the 2009 season was a blow to Adriano’s career. Along with Pet, Maldonado, Léo Moura and a not-so-great squad, Adriano took his club at heart to a Brazilian championship after 17 years.

Photo: Publicity / Adidas

Ronaldinho Gaucho

Ronaldinho was still a star who shone like the sun when negotiating his departure from Milan with Flamengo. In a real war for the midfielder, president Patrícia Amorim won R10’s preference over Grêmio and Palmeiras, the other two clubs that wanted to count on the player.

Unfortunately, Flamengo’s financial situation and administrative mess, along with the player’s lack of commitment, undermined the partnership. To this day, however, Ronaldinho makes emotional declarations of love for Flamengo.

Publicity / Flemish

Arturo Vidal

Finally, another example of world players who have always dreamed of playing for Flamengo is precisely Dorival’s last soldier. The Chilean Arturo Vidal only needed to ask for Zico’s love for Mengão to hire him. Vidal’s dream, by the way, came true this past week.

And now Vidal can finally join the 50 million red-blacks hoping to see Neymar coming to Flamengo.

Follow Diogo Almeida on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.