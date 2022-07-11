Nord Stream 1 closes for maintenance and raises fears in Europe: what if Russia doesn’t reconnect the pipeline?

From Monday (11) until July 21, Russia closes the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline – the largest gas import infrastructure in the European Union – for annual maintenance. Despite being a scheduled stop, the work raises fears of further interruptions in gas supplies that would hamper the European bloc’s efforts to prepare for the winter, in a context of retaliation amid sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

While not seen as the base case, some fear the Kremlin could use planned maintenance works to shut off the taps for good, as highlighted in a recent episode of the Stock Pickers podcast (see video below).

The operation’s summer maintenance activities, which span Russia’s Baltic Sea to Germany, come as European governments struggle to fill underground storage with natural gas in an effort to provide families with enough fuel to keep the lights on. lit and the houses heated during the winter.

The European Union, which receives about 40% of its gas through Russian pipelines, is trying to quickly reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons in response to President Vladimir Putin’s months-long attack on Ukraine.

For Eurasia Group, the world’s largest political risk consultancy, a total gas cut by 2022 is unlikely and runs counter to Moscow’s narrative of continuing supplies. However, the risks remain on the radar.

Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, told CNBC that if supplies “do not come back after maintenance because Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach Europe, then the plan to store gas until the end of the summer will probably not work.”

One of the main concerns of European Union (EU) policymakers and the energy sector more broadly is that they “have virtually no idea what is going to happen” because most communications with Gazprom (Russian gas company pipeline owner) is now disrupted, Gloystein said.

Gas pipeline flows from Russia to Europe have been in focus in recent weeks. Russia has reduced its gas flows to Europe by around 60%, and it is not yet known when or if Nord Stream 1 gas flows will return to normal levels. Gazprom cited, in addition to sanctions, the delay in returning equipment serviced by Siemens Energy for its reduced flows through the pipeline.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously stated that Russia is ready to supply Europe with gas, describing the situation as a “man-made (and Europe-made) crisis.

Scenario is already negative

Goldman Sachs highlighted that this drop in flow – a sharp reduction from early June and below the bank’s expectation of 65% of capacity before the maintenance shutdown – leads to an even more negative outlook for economic activity on the European continent. and an increase in inflation expectations.

As per the forecast by Goldman’s commodities team, in their base case, gas flows through Nord Stream 1 (NS1) are now expected to remain moderate at 40% of capacity after the July maintenance period. Therefore, higher gas prices are expected in the future and industrial demand for gas to fall further.

“Thus, we further lowered our growth forecasts. [para a zona do euro] for the coming quarters and now we project non-annualized growth of just 0.1% (versus 0.2% previously) for the third quarter and 0.0% (versus 0.3% previously) for the fourth quarter”, they point out. the Goldman economists.

This lowers the area-wide growth forecast notably below consensus expectations (which remain at 0.5% for the third and fourth quarters) and lowers the 2023 growth forecast to 1.1%, against consensus expectations. of 1.9%.

“As such, we see the eurozone on the brink of recession in the second half and expect a technical recession in Germany and Italy. We also updated our euro area inflation forecasts to a peak of 10.3% in September and an average of 8.4% and 5.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

For economists at the US bank, although an eventual normalization of gas flows implies higher growth and lower inflation than their baseline projection, the risks remain skewed to the downside.

“In particular, we estimate that the eurozone would be pushed into a clear recession if gas flows through the NS1 stop completely, with a decline in the level of real GDP of 1.2% to 2.7% in the first quarter, depending on negative effects on consumer confidence. Our analysis suggests that the contraction in this scenario would be particularly large in Germany (1.7%–3.2%) and Italy (2.6%–4.1%), due to their heavy dependence on Russian gas. Goldman team.

“Germany has become a focal point for the entire European Union,” Eurasia’s Gloystein told CNBC. “Germany is the country with the largest population in Europe, is the largest economy in the region, is the largest consumer of gas, is the largest importer of Russian gas and has nine land borders. So whatever happens in Germany spreads to the rest of Europe.”

In Italy, the EU’s second-biggest buyer of Russian gas, the government said in late June it was lending state-owned Gestore dei Servizi Energetici 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to buy gas to build up inventories.

Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands also indicated that coal-fired power plants could be used to make up for a cut in Russian gas supplies. “Actually, that’s why we think Russia will get back to supplying the gas after the shutdowns,” Gloystein said. “They want to continue with a bargaining chip if the Europeans tighten sanctions even more, while still having the power to retaliate.”

While the end of Russian gas flows could push up inflation further, the impact is still seen as uncertain by Goldman economists, given a range of possible outcomes around the pass-through from wholesale gas prices to retail prices.

From a fiscal policy perspective, Goldman’s projection is for more measures to cushion the impact on disposable income and support companies, especially in the worst-case scenario.” We expect support for households to focus more on transfers than more price interventions, so as to maintain at least some sign of scarcity through high prices.”

Goldman’s projection is that the members of the European Central Bank (ECB) keep in mind the scenario of moderate gas interruptions that weigh on growth, but also on rising inflation in the second half. The bank’s forecast is for the European monetary authority to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July, 50 basis points in September and October, and 25 basis points in December.

“But now we see more uncertainties for the path of monetary policy”, they point out. The bank’s economists see it might be difficult for the ECB not to raise rates in July and September even if there is a complete halt in gas flows, but point out that policymakers would look for a slower pace of hikes or a terminal rate. lower in the event of a severe blow to consumer confidence.

So the baseline scenario is that there will not be a complete interruption of gas flows after the Nord Stream 1 maintenance period, but this is far from a reassuring scenario for Europe.

Thomas Rodgers, European gas analyst at energy consultancy ICIS, told CNBC he did not expect flows to be completely cut off — and recalled other maintenance work that was completed on time. “We currently don’t see any resolution to the alleged compressor issues that pushed NS1 flows to this low level, but we don’t expect a complete outage after this work is complete,” he told CNBC.

“Recent work on the Turkstream pipeline that carries Russian gas to southeastern Europe via the Black Sea and Turkey was recently completed on schedule and without further interruptions,” he said.

However, given the recent news, there is great anticipation for what will happen on July 22, the date when gas flows from Nord Stream 1 are expected to resume. Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank, even questioned whether this should not be the most important day of the year for Europe and the rest of the world, noting that “this should be a great focal point for everyone in the markets.”

