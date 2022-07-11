Nothing Phone 1 does not come with a charger in the box and more details are revealed in unboxing

Nothing Phone 1 will be released on the day july 12, marking the company’s debut in the cell phone market. In recent weeks, several details have been revealed in leaks and officially by Nothing itself, such as details of their cameras. An unboxing of the device revealed that it will follow the line of other companies, such as Apple and Samsung, and will not come with the charger in the box.

















In the YouTube channel video Technical Guruji, it is revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 case is made from recycled materials and does not use plastic, aiming for a sustainable future. It uses sugarcane and bamboo fiber, while the ink is made from soy.

In the specs, the Nothing Phone 1 will support fast charging, but the company didn’t reveal the speed. According to a recent certification, this figure should be 33W and it will bring a 4,500 mAh battery unit. Under the hood, it will come equipped with a Snapdragon 778G Plus platform and should have memory configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the OS, it will come with Android 12 under NothingOS interface.

The Nothing Phone should have a 6.55-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In terms of cameras, it should come with a dual module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

In design, the device will have a transparent back composed of LED stripes, formed by 900 lights. They will shine when the deal receives a notification and is loading, with the possibility for the user to customize them according to their personal taste.

Skip this thread if you live in the US. pic.twitter.com/9JkxJKGgr3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 8, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 is due for release in Europe and India by US$ 397 (~R$ 2,120).

