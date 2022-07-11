Old man from Rio comes out in defense of Jove and makes Juma rethink decision about dating

The next chapters of the novel wetland promise strong emotions to viewers. This is because, in plot, Juma (Alanis Guillen), finally, goes to live on the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). However, the decision will be reconsidered after a strong event.

After moving to the farm, Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will feel very guilty when she learns that the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) went through trouble and she couldn’t help. The guardian will be between life and death after being shot by Tenório (Murilo Benício).

The mystical being will stand between life and death. The Velho do Rio, then, will be surprised with the help of Eugênio (Almir Sater), who will welcome him in his hut. He will tell Juma that he was with the mystical being. The girl will deduce that the friend went to the tapera to look for help.

With that, feeling guilty, Juma will break up with Jove again and say that he doesn’t want to make the relationship official anymore. Recovered, the Velho do Rio is not happy and goes after the girl for a conversation. He will intervene in favor of the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). She then rethinks her choice and returns to live on the farm.