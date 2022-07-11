Ore suffers another blow and impacts actions with new restrictions in China and slowdown in the global economy

Once again, China shook markets amid new restrictions to reduce Covid-19 cases, while Shanghai’s announcement of the discovery of a new subvariant of the omicron made headlines.

Reference prices for iron ore in Asia fell on Monday on growing fears of weakening demand for the raw material in the country, the world’s largest steel producer, where several cities are applying the new restrictions against Covid-19.

The top-traded iron ore contract for September delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended trading down 3.3% at 741 yuan ($110.37) a tonne after hitting earlier. 722 yuan, its lowest level since July 6. On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the steel ingredient contract for the next month fell 4.8% to $107.45 a tonne.

With that, in the session, shares of mining and steel companies, but mainly of Vale (VALE3), registered a fall in the session. At 12:05 pm (Brasília time) this Monday (11), VALE3 was down 3.28%, at R$ 72.93.

“The relentlessly negative headlines about Covid in Gansu, Guangdong, Henan, Macau, Shanghai and Zhejiang over the weekend will once again throw a bucket of cold water on sentiment from this Monday,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Local governments in China, which maintain a dynamic zero-Covid policy, are introducing new restrictions — from business shutdowns to lockdowns — to curb new infections, with the Shanghai commercial hub gearing up for another mass testing.

Rising iron ore shipments to China from major suppliers Australia and Brazil are also contributing to the negative mood, he said. This could boost stocks of imported material at the port, which rose for the second week in a row to 128.3mt on 8 July, based on data from consultancy SteelHome. Meanwhile, demand for iron ore is expected to remain weak as Chinese steelmakers reduce production while suffering losses due to high inventories and slower steel orders.

It is worth noting that on Friday, also taking into account the headwinds on the growth of the global economy as a whole (apart from China), Bank of America (BofA) cut the target prices for the shares of de Vale, CSN (CSNA3), CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBAV3).

For analysts at the American bank, steel producers are under pressure in the United States, China and Europe and, therefore, iron ore should turn into surplus. Thus, it reinforces the bearish view for prices. The estimate is for an average price of US$ 95 per ton in 2023.

The recommendation for Vale was kept at neutral, with the target price of the ON share being cut from R$ 106 to R$ 99 and the ADR (American Depositary Receipt, or shares of the company traded on the American Stock Exchange) passing from US$ 20 to US$19. For CSN, for which it also has a neutral recommendation, the target price was from R$25 to R$23 for CSNA3 and from US$4.80 to US$4.40 for ADR. In the case of CMIN3, the cut in the target price was from R$5 to R$4.70, with a sale recommendation for the asset due to the decline in ore and concern with capital allocation.

For CBA, the target price was reduced from R$20 to R$18, but BofA analysts continued with a buy recommendation, highlighting the attractive valuation and positive fundamentals for the coming years. CBA and Gerdau (GGBR4) appear among BofA’s favorites, but with analysts considering that the global scenario will remain challenging and could weigh on shares in the short term.

BofA also followed up with a buy recommendation for Gerdau with a target price of R$45 for GGBR4 and for Usiminas with a target price of R$45 for USIM5.

Last week, Goldman Sachs had already cut its forecasts for iron ore by about 15% to $100 a tonne in the last six months of the year. Its three-month forecast for the steel ingredient is now $90 a ton.

At the time, analysts at the bank already highlighted the expectation that irregular stops and restarts for Chinese steelmakers could be the new norm as cities move in and out of lockdowns.

Transition in the Chinese market

Looking specifically at the Chinese market in this context, Richard Tang, Asia Equity Research analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer, ​​points out that the past week likely marked the transition of the Chinese market from the “worst is over” rally to consolidation of a “rough road” for markets. Earnings season and China-U.S. trade relations are key events to look out for in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Chinese market has staged a significant rally since mid-May in the ‘the worst is over’ narrative catalyzed by reopening and stimulus policies, with gains of 15% and 18% in the Hang Seng index and the CSI300 index. The market was mainly catalyzed by the macroeconomic scenario and characterized mainly by sentiment recovery and performance reversal, with previously worst performing stocks becoming the best performing stocks,” says Tang.

However, the analyst sees that last week likely marked the transition of the Chinese market to the next phase, in which equities may hit several ‘bumps’.

He stresses that China has seen a resurgence of omicron cases. Anhui and Jiangsu provinces together have reported over 1,000 cases in the past two weeks. Xian City is now under partial lockdown. Shanghai held two rounds of mass testing over three days last week and will hold another two rounds over three days from tomorrow as the BA.5 subvariant was found there recently. In addition, Haikou imposed seven-day restrictions that closed several businesses.

“Thus, the new wave of the omicron renews the market’s concern with possible blockages; consequently, the beneficiaries of the reopening become losers with the blockade”, evaluates the analyst.

Second, while stimulus policies remain proactive, investors in the country are starting to worry whether monetary policy is already normalizing, as the People’s Bank of China’s daily injection of 7-day buyback has shrunk from 10 billion renminbi. to 3 billion renminbi.

Third, the market will soon face the intensifying swing season. For the analyst, although the sample size is still small, initial warnings of company results appear to have revealed a slightly weaker earnings trend compared to the same period last year.

“Overall, we believe that the initial ‘easy rise’ phase may have been completed and the future market recovery will be bumpy,” they point out, believing in opportunities in specific equities and sectors in China rather than a general market recovery, with highs. additional costs depending on the recovery of the economy in the second half of 2022.

(with Reuters)

