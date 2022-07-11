Outside the Globo soap operas, Susana Vieira asks Boninho for a job

Outside of TV Globo’s soap operas since 2019, actress Susana Vieira, 79, asked director Boninho, one of the most powerful of the carioca station, for a job opportunity.

In a video shared on Instagram by Boninho himself, Susana appears accompanied by Ana Furtado, the director’s wife, and complains about the lack of work.

“Boninho, do you have something for me to do within your schedule? I’m out of soap operas, I’m out of auditorium shows. Do you have something for me to do? Please! artist.

When responding to Vieira’s request, Boninho said that the actress “can do anything”.

Susana Vieira’s last work on TV Globo was in the soap opera “Éramos Seis”, which aired in 2019. Last year, the famous even participated in the extinct “Se Joga”, a program directed by Fernanda Gentil, but the picture that with the participation of the actress was shown for only two weeks.

Although she is away from TV, Susana Vieira, who has a 52-year career dedicated to Globo, is in the cast of “Novelei”, a series produced by the station in partnership with YouTube. In the plot, which debuts tomorrow on the streaming platform, the artist gives life to a robot nicknamed Susaninha.