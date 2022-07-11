PagSeguro PagBank opens job vacancies in 5 Brazilian states

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on PagSeguro PagBank opens job vacancies in 5 Brazilian states 2 Views

THE PagSeguro PagBank announced that it has open positions in several cities. The payment solutions company has 28 jobs available for operations in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rondônia and Ceará.

Read more: Grupo Boticário has more than 250 job openings; Register!

Below, check the positions and requirements:

  • Full Sales Executive: complete higher education or studying, experience with door-to-door foreign sales and intermediate Excel;
  • Outside Seller: higher education;
    External sales consultant: higher education.

The company also values ​​experience between 1 and 3 years, availability to travel and office applications (Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, Microsoft Outlook).

benefits

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, PagBank offers benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, fuel allowance, day care assistance, pharmacy assistance, bonus for results, corporate cell phone, commissions, life insurance, food vouchers, meal vouchers and transportation vouchers.

Open for subscriptions

Opportunities were posted on recruiter InfoJobs’ website. To compete for any of them, access the portal, click on the position of interest and read the full description.

Then, register your CV for free in the “Apply” option, filling in all the requested information. Then just wait for the company to return with more details about the selection process.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

BofA’s Warning Signal for Commodity Stocks – Money Times

BofA is more bearish on iron ore and stocks are lowering their target price (Image: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved