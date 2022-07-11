PagSeguro PagBank opens job vacancies in 5 Brazilian states

THE PagSeguro PagBank announced that it has open positions in several cities. The payment solutions company has 28 jobs available for operations in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rondônia and Ceará.

Below, check the positions and requirements:

Full Sales Executive: complete higher education or studying, experience with door-to-door foreign sales and intermediate Excel;

Outside Seller: higher education;

External sales consultant: higher education.

The company also values ​​experience between 1 and 3 years, availability to travel and office applications (Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, Microsoft Outlook).

benefits

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, PagBank offers benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, fuel allowance, day care assistance, pharmacy assistance, bonus for results, corporate cell phone, commissions, life insurance, food vouchers, meal vouchers and transportation vouchers.

Open for subscriptions

Opportunities were posted on recruiter InfoJobs’ website. To compete for any of them, access the portal, click on the position of interest and read the full description.

Then, register your CV for free in the “Apply” option, filling in all the requested information. Then just wait for the company to return with more details about the selection process.