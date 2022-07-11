Palmeiras and Fortaleza draw in a game ended due to lack of light – 07/10/2022

In a warm game, where the defenses got the better of the attacks, Fortaleza and Palmeiras drew goalless this Sunday night (10), in Fortaleza. Thus, the São Paulo team lost the opportunity to open three points for the vice-leader. With 30 points, the team remains at the top of the Brazilian Championship, but sees Corinthians close behind with 29. Fortaleza, on the other hand, sees its ordeal increase. With the tie, he adds just one point, reaching 11 points, but remains in the bottom of the tournament.

The best moment of the match came in the 44th minute of the second half, when Castelão’s power went out, and the home team’s fans threw a beautiful party with the lights of their cell phones. According to those responsible for the stadium, there was a general blackout that left the entire region of Arena Castelão in darkness. After the protocol wait of 30 minutes, the referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio decided to end the match in Fortaleza. Because of this, Palmeiras rushed back to São Paulo and the players did not grant post-game interviews.

Fortaleza and Palmeiras entered the field under pressure, but in different ways. While Verdão had the mission to isolate itself in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor Ceará fights for survival in Serie A, as it remains in the relegation zone.

In need of victory, the hosts started the match more focused and even swung Weverton’s net, but Zé Welison’s goal was disallowed. After consulting the VAR, referee Wilton Pereira de Sampaio saw Matheus Vargas’ hand touch at the beginning of the play and gave the visiting team a foul.

Now both teams turn their attention to the Copa do Brasil, where both have classics ahead of them. Fortaleza has a comfortable advantage against Ceará in next Wednesday’s game (13), as they beat their rival 2-0 in the first leg. The following day, Palmeiras welcomes São Paulo at Allianz Parque, where they will have to reverse the result of the first match, when they lost 1-0. For the Brazilian, Palmeiras plays with Cuiabá in São Paulo, while Fortaleza travels to face Atlético-GO.

Who did well: Zé Welison

In addition to the goal disallowed at the beginning of the game, midfielder Zé Welison unfolded himself to mark the skilled midfield of Palmeiras. He did the job very well and still found opportunities to reach the attacking field.

Who was bad: Dudu

Shirt 7 should be one of Palmeiras’ creativity points. Very well marked, he couldn’t get on top of the opposing defense. He made an unlit start and was substituted in the 20th minute of the second half.

first time truncated

After the initial pressure, Fortaleza decided to retreat and try to explore the spaces left by Palmeiras. Romarinho and Moisés gave work to the alviverde defense. But the team from Ceará didn’t get any clear chance. Abel Ferreira’s team gained territorial control. Fortaleza set up a defense with five players and Palmeiras, without creativity, bumped into the barriers of the hosts. Palmeiras’ best chance came after a cross that Gustavo Scarpa deflected to Rony, who had the goal prevented by defender Habrãao, from Fortaleza.

Second half starts busy

After a lukewarm initial stage, both teams returned showing more interest in attacking. Palmeiras reached the air ball twice and Wesley forced Fernando Miguel to make a good save. The best chance, however, was for Yago Pikachu, who lost a goal toe-to-toe with Weverton. The palmeirense goalkeeper grew and denied the goal of the tricolor side.

Abel appeals to Raphael Veiga

In an attempt to win the game, coach Abel Ferreira launched the team to attack. He put Breno Lopes to be the reference and Raphael Veiga to be able to help in the creation of plays. Lopes had a great chance in the 30th minute, but he hit Fernando Miguel and missed the goal. Palmeiras kept pressing until the end, but in the 44th minute of the second half the light ended in Castelão and forced the end of the match.

cheering party

despite the

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA X PALM TREES

Competition: 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A Championship

Date: July 10, 2022

Location and Time: Castelão, in Fortaleza, at 18:00 GMT

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires and Bruno Boschilia

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro

Yellow cards: Ron (PAL)

goals:

Strength: Fernando Miguel; Habraao, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, José Welison, Matheus Vargas (Hercules) and Lucas Crispim; Romarinho and Moisés (Depietri).

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Atuesta) and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Raphael Veiga), Rony (Gabriel Silva) and Wesley (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira