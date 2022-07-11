‘Pantanal’: after separation, Maria Bruaca makes a shocking proposal to return to Tenório

Isabel Teixeira is Maria Bruaca (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Maria (Isabel Teixeira) will make a bold proposal to Tenório (Murilo Benício) to forgive him and resume the marriage. It all starts when the two of them split up for good after he takes his entire second family to live on the farm.

Maria, then, will live in the house of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). Afraid of having to share his patrimony with her, Tenório will even make her the neighbor and ask his wife for forgiveness, promising that he will send the children and Zuleica (Aline Borges) away.

READ MORE:

Tadeu surprises by making a request about Zaquieu

Actors of the first version of the soap opera give their opinion on the remake

Juma turns jaguar and scares Jove

Compare the current cast with the original version

Maria, however, will make a bold proposal:

– Maybe it would be better if no one left… Zuleica could stay there at my house, with her children… And the three of us “could” sleep in the same bed…

– What are you “talking” about? – he will react, amazed.

– What’s wrong with the three of us sleeping together? Isn’t that what we’ve done all our lives? You with me and her? You would be able to stay among us… And you could choose which of the two Bruacas would serve you… And the other would just watch! – she will complete, leaving Tenório shocked.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the highlights of the week: