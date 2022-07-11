‘Pantanal’: Juma will propose to Jove in this Monday’s chapter; see exclusive images of the moment | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 24 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Juma will propose to Jove in this Monday’s chapter; see exclusive images of the moment | come around 0 Views

See the full dialogue 👇

The couple will have a special conversation before the sunset and Jove, moved by the request, will say “yes”! Are you looking forward to seeing this? We advance some exclusive images of the moment:

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will start talking before the sunset — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will apologize for what happened to Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will show that he was upset, but he will forget about it — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen), then, will suggest that they should enjoy the priest’s coming — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be very happy with the request — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will say “yes” and the two will get married! — Photo: Globe

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

🎧 Listen to the summary of the day’s chapter:

🎧 Check out the weekly summary of the novels:

🎧 Isabel Teixeira analyzes Maria Bruaca’s success and gives spoiler about Alcides’ castration in the final stretch; listen here! 👇

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Joelma kicks a fan who traveled 14 hours to see her and is criticized

Joelma was hospitalized to treat some of the consequences of Covid-19 (Photo: TV Globo) a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved