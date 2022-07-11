‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio goes to José Leôncio’s farm and makes revelation

Osmar Prado plays the Old Man of Rio (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will go to the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and make a revelation about his son. According to the text of the novel, the guardian will have difficulty returning to the place where he lived: “Despite living in the surroundings, we have the feeling that he can only get close to the farm from the return of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) onwards. But it’s never ‘easy’ for him to go there. It always has a high price being paid, whether because of the memories that it all awakens or because of some charm that is broken ”, wrote the author.

At the farm, the Old Man will overhear a conversation between Muda (Bella Campos) and Filó (Dira Paes) about him. The veteran will say that she does not believe he is Joventino, Zé Leôncio’s father, or he would have already appeared to his son. At this point, the old man will say to himself:

– The time is coming… You can’t even imagine, but that’s it, that’s it. Yes, Filó… You are a great companion… If you were someone else and I wouldn’t have stayed away these years “everything”… I really miss “coming” here… I miss it all so much…

