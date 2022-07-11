‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio goes to José Leôncio’s farm and makes revelation

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio goes to José Leôncio’s farm and makes revelation 2 Views

The story also has fantastic elements. One of them is the Velho do Rio, a supernatural entity that most of the time takes the form of an anaconda. He is the guardian of nature and the people of the region (Photo: Globo)Osmar Prado plays the Old Man of Rio (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will go to the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and make a revelation about his son. According to the text of the novel, the guardian will have difficulty returning to the place where he lived: “Despite living in the surroundings, we have the feeling that he can only get close to the farm from the return of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) onwards. But it’s never ‘easy’ for him to go there. It always has a high price being paid, whether because of the memories that it all awakens or because of some charm that is broken ”, wrote the author.

READ MORE:

Maria Bruaca will shoot Tenório

Actors of the first version of the soap opera give their opinion on the remake

Juma turns jaguar and scares Jove

Compare the current cast with the original version

At the farm, the Old Man will overhear a conversation between Muda (Bella Campos) and Filó (Dira Paes) about him. The veteran will say that she does not believe he is Joventino, Zé Leôncio’s father, or he would have already appeared to his son. At this point, the old man will say to himself:

– The time is coming… You can’t even imagine, but that’s it, that’s it. Yes, Filó… You are a great companion… If you were someone else and I wouldn’t have stayed away these years “everything”… I really miss “coming” here… I miss it all so much…

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @PatriciaKogut

On Instagram: @colunapatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the highlights of the week:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Pantanal’: Juma will propose to Jove in this Monday’s chapter; see exclusive images of the moment | come around

See the full dialogue 👇 The couple will have a special conversation before the sunset …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved