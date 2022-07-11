‘Pantanal’: Tenório will take revenge on Bruaca and promise to capture Alcides; know how it will be | come around

At the moment, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is having a party at the farm with Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) travels in Pantanal. In future chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, the farmer will discover his wife’s affairs and will plan a revenge like that! Want to know what’s going to happen? We tell you everything!
In the coming weeks of Pantanal, Tenório will hear a controversial conversation by Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) behind the door. The maid will nudge the pawn about his affair with Bruaca, and will reveal that she was also involved with Levi (Leandro Lima).
Upon hearing the entire conversation, Tenório will be indignant and will start talking to himself, in his office.
“To think that she was doing those jealousy scenes when she was filling my head with horns! And the other one, pretending to be sly, asking me for his land, while getting fed up with my own wife! But I’m going to give the his little lands… Ah, if I don’t fly! As I said to Zefa: seven parmo down to the ground!”, he will say, alone.
Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will have an affair discovered by Tenório (Murilo Benício) — Photo: Globo
He will continue to be very angry and make a promise about Alcides.
“And you’re going to bury the damned Capado! That’s for him to sleep no more with anyone’s wife or in the other world!”, he will complete.
Bruaca will hear Tenorio breaking a glass in the office, such is his lack of control. Upon arriving there, the housewife will ask what happened and the farmer will say that she needs to keep an eye on Alcides. Bruaca will take the hint and keep quiet.
“It’s just that I was here mulling over some ideas in my head…”, Tenório begins.
“What idea?” she will ask.
“Now that Marcelo has settled here, I can show he knows what he’s doing. I was thinking it was time to bring Zuleica and my other two boys here…”, he will announce.
Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be afraid of the future — Photo: TV Globo
The two will argue, until Tenório will give his final sentence.
“And if I don’t accept this indecency?!”, Bruaca will ask.
“Do your shit… And poke the mule from here!”, he will finish.
