‘Pantanal’: Zé Leôncio will make Filó furious and will sleep alone after calling Tadeu ignorant | come around

“Cavalo Preto” is the song most loved by José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), it has already guaranteed many memes, but Filó (Dira Paes) is one of the people who can’t stand the song anymore. The classic viola fashion will be the starting point for a couple’s argument, which will end up with Filó irritated and determined to sleep alone in the living room, leaving her husband in the bedroom.

As soon as Filó and José Leôncio enter the couple’s room, Tadeu (José Loreto) will start singing “Black Horse” at the top of his lungs. The cattle king will be upset to hear the music and not be outside on the wheel.

“What annoys them with this Black Horse talk, Zé, it’s not written,” Filo will comment.

“And is there any argument that the subject likes a fashion?”, will ask the pawn.

“You’re not going to fight with me either because of that blessed horse, are you?” Filo would get irritated.

Soon after, Filó will try to calm the atmosphere by stirring up Zé Leôncio, who will refuse to have sex. The farmer’s companion will say that she is happy, because Tadeu is staying with Zefa (Paula Barbosa).

“You were getting involved with poor Zefa…”, says Zé Leôncio.

“Because I thought she was a little ignorant at first. But now she seems to have accepted it better”, she will reply.

Without thinking, Zé Leôncio will fight back:

“To join Tadeu more, you couldn’t be different!”

The phrase will be enough for Filo to get angry and say he doesn’t care about the pawn. She will leave with everything in hand, slamming the door.

“Ara… What did I say too much?!”, Zé Leôncio will say, alone.