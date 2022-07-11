Parents of autistic children make a new demonstration; Unimed does not position itself

On the occasion, a group of parents and children settled in the reception of Unimed

The reception of Unimed Fama lived an atypical morning this Monday, 11th. The parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder – ASD and/or Down Syndrome – T21 gathered at the place, in a peaceful demonstration to demand the return of the children’s therapy services.

More than 50 people, including parents, friends and supporters, were in front of the building, but some parents decided to enter the reception and took their children. Some children sitting on the floor, others running, lots of screaming and babbling. The scenario seen was common for those who already live the reality at home, but one of the employees of Unimed Fama complained that the situation hindered the day to day of work and the service of the company.

Pamela Morais, an autistic mother, replied that the children were stable this morning. “If they were in crisis, they would be hitting each other, banging their heads against the wall and even the (reception) chairs would not be in place at this time. Crises can happen more easily if therapies don’t return soon,” she explained.

The parents claimed that they were waiting for a person responsible for Unimed Fama for a conversation. That’s when two other employees arrived, one a lawyer and another who is part of the administrative sector, who did not identify themselves. They listened to the parents’ appeal, but one replied, “I don’t have anything to say to you, there are processes that I cannot express myself. I sent a request for a response to the board (in Manaus) and I am waiting”.

Group of parents gathered at the reception of Unimed Fama (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



The parents countered and stated that there is a doctor who is part of the board and who lives in Boa Vista and that even so no one has an answer for the parents. The employee replied, “Whether he lives here or not, I cannot knock on his house, I am an employee and must address him through legal means, which I have already done,” she said.

COST OF THERAPIES

Cleiton Ferreira and his wife Ana Paula Ribeiro, parents of Carlos Henrique, 7 years old, insisted on participating in the meeting. The father is a micro-entrepreneur and the mother stays at home to take care of the child, who needs extra attention. “To cover all the expenses of the therapies, we would spend around R$15 thousand per month, which is unfeasible for my family”, analyzed Cleiton.

Cleiton Ferreira, father of Carlos Henrique (Photo: Nilzete Franco/FolhaBV)



Between speech therapy, occupational therapy, school companion, psychopedagogy and physical therapy, from Monday to Tuesday, Carlos Henrique was in attendance from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm, and from Wednesday to Friday, from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The father says that the therapies were the son’s routine and without the consultations, the child misses it and gets agitated.

The report had already contacted the company last week, which did not respond. During the demonstration, we also asked for a position from the employees who were talking to the parents and we have already asked for a return from the advisory, but so far we have not received a response.