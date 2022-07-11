Parkinson’s: understand the disease that affects journalist Renata Cappuci – Sade

(photo: Annick Vanblaere/Pixabay)

Recently, journalist Renata Cappuci told her podcast listeners about her Parkinson’s diagnosis, received four years ago. A disease that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), affects 1% to 2% of the world’s population over 65 years of age, and whose risk increases with age. In Brazil, it is estimated that 200,000 people have the pathology.

According to Simone de Paula Pessoa Lima, a geriatric doctor at the company specialized in home care Sade no Lar, Parkinson’s is a neurological imbalance in which neurons die in a certain area of ​​the brain that coordinates movements, responsible for the production of dopamine, neurotransmitter that transmits the message between neurons.

“With the lack of dopamine, the movements begin to be altered, without adequate coordination. The disease ends up being associated only with the tremor, however, it can exist without this specific symptom.” The specialist says that other symptoms can be more disabling, as they cause the patient to have slow movements and muscle stiffness that generate imbalances and increase the risk of falls. Because it is a limiting disease, Parkinson’s can also be associated with depressive conditions, due to the loss of capacity, independence, limitation and pleasures.

This is the case of the federal agricultural inspector, Hermes Fernandes de Azevedo, 75 years old, who was diagnosed with the disease 13 years ago. His daughter, Amanda Nogueira, businesswoman and speech therapist, says that, initially, receiving the news was quite complicated.

“My father always had a very good head and ended up getting depressed, mainly because he was a very independent person. His first symptoms were forgetfulness, slurred speech and falls”, he says.

The disease is prevalent in males and mainly affects patients aged between 60 and 65 years. In some cases, such as that of Renata Cappuci, it is possible to identify her in people in their 50s.

The patient, according to Simone de Paula, can be followed up by a neurologist and a geriatrician, but the care of a multidisciplinary team is important to reduce the symptoms that appear as the disease progresses.

Initially, Parkinson’s affects only the motor part, but, in more advanced stages, it can also affect swallowing and memory.

“It is essential that the individual understands the disease in order to treat it properly, thus reducing the impact of symptoms on functionality. Currently, there are specific exercises, physical therapy and occupational therapies aimed at patients with Parkinson’s. functionality is as low as possible, improving the patient’s quality of life. As you can also lose facial movements, it is important to follow up with a speech therapist, to work on these symptoms, improve the speech issue and accompany the patient when he starts to have difficulty in swallowing food, which is known as dysphagia”, says Simone.

Amanda says that her father has been hospitalized for four years. “In recent years, he has been a stable patient, but that was after several complications and changes in his routine. Today, my father is a tracheostomized, gastrostomized patient who depends on a nursing technician 24 hours a day. He receives medical care at home , along with the follow-up with the neurologist, nurses, nursing technician, physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapist and psychologist”, he comments.

According to the Saúde no Lar professional, it may be necessary to make adjustments to the house, such as removing the rugs from the rooms, leaving them as clean as possible so that the walk is easier, thus avoiding the risk of falls.

At Hermes’ house, his daughter says that the first change was the separation of her father and mother, who have been married for 47 years. “It was quite complicated for both of them. His room was completely adapted to his needs. The TV room has an armchair especially for him, the use of wheelchairs and the movement of professionals in the house. husband we live with them, so that I can face all the difficulties.”

Parkinson’s has no cure. What can be done to reduce symptoms and their impacts on the patient’s life. The treatment is done with drugs that replace the neurotransmitter that was lost or that work as sparing, responsible for stopping the enzymes that degrade dopamine. “Some more advanced treatments make use of electrical brain stimulation, through surgery. This last type of treatment is only indicated in specific cases”, emphasizes the geriatrician.

The disease is idiopathic, which means that it is not known for sure why it happens. According to the doctor, what is known is that there is an increase in the death of these neurons, but the cause of this is not clear. “Some patients develop Parkinson’s after strokes, which we can call strategic. It happens when cerebral ischemia reaches exactly the place where these neurons are producing dopamine. When this occurs, we say that the patient has a vascular Parkinson’s disease. They, unfortunately, respond less to medications”, he ponders.

Parkinson’s affects the motor and functional part of the body, but the patient’s head remains good. It is only in very advanced cases of the disease that there are cases of dementia, but this occurs after many years of evolution of the problem.

“With a lot of love, affection and patience, it becomes easier for the patient and the whole family. And the main thing to remember is that someone who has Parkinson’s is usually a patient who is totally lucid and needs attention from family and friends. In the case of my father, he is the same Hermes as always, with the same feelings and deserves all the support, affection and attention at this moment. All professionals are extremely important, as are the medicines, but love is fundamental to this whole process”, he concludes. Amanda.