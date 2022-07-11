Patrícia Poeta gets involved in controversy, the final stretch of Pantanal and the new premiere of Globo

After his debut as the holder of the Meeting, Patricia Poet is at the center of a controversy with his colleague, Manoel Soares. The problem arose after an error by Globo when announcing its latest changes.

In the new Encontro, Manoel performs the role that in the days of Fátima Bernardes was given to several names, such as Marcos Veras, Lair Rennó and André Curvello. This happens differently from what Globo had been trumpeting.

At the launch of its new morning schedule, the station’s communication department placed Manoel in the position of presenter of the Meeting, as well as Poeta. It’s not what’s happening.

A communication error by Globo with the public – and which caused the greatest controversy. It was everything that didn’t have to happen at the premiere of a presenter who doesn’t usually count on much goodwill on the part of the viewer.

Pantanal final stretch

This column had access to chapters from the final stretch of wetland. In scenes that will only air in September, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will already know that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is actually not his son. At this point in the plot, the boy will already have a baby with Guta (Julia Dalavia).

Shaken by the death of his son, Roberto (Cauê Campos), the villain will try to negotiate with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) for separation. But she, who will be living on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm along with Alcides (Juliano Cazaré), will not make it easy.

“He in no way separation! He wants me to get out of his life and, preferably, keep my mouth shut!”, will shoot Bruaca. She will still make it clear what she wants. “I set my price: the farm here and I forget it ever existed in my life!”, she will demand her.

New series

With the end of the reality show No Limite, Globo scaled the series Daughters of Eva, from Globoplay, to occupy the Tuesday and Thursday nights after the nine o’clock soap opera. Initially, the production would air at the beginning of the year, but airing was postponed due to lack of sponsors.

The premiere takes place this Tuesday, July 12th. With a total of 12 episodes, the series will be on the network’s grid until August 18.

Daughters of Eva shows the life of Stella (Renata Sorrah) after the decision to file for divorce. She transforms herself and everyone around her. It is a story about women trapped in social patterns that opens space for discussions about female protagonism and freedom.

