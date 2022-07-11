Pedreiro’s Glove: censored interview aired; ex-businessman defends himself

photo: reproduction Mason’s Glove during an interview with Roberto Cabrini

The conflict between Iran Alves, the “Pedreiro’s Glove”, and his former manager Allan Jesus gained new chapters. This Sunday, the program Camera Record exhibited interviews with the influencer and the agent.

The excerpt shown from the conversation between journalist Roberto Cabrini and Luva de Pedreiro was supposed to be shown a week ago, but was judicially censored following an action by the businessman.

Record, however, obtained in court the release to show the images. In them, Iran accuses Allan Jesus of forcing him to sign the contract.

The influencer said he cannot read and was pressured by the businessman to agree to the terms in the document.

“When painho said to call a lawyer, he (Allan) said he would not stay with me anymore. I had nothing at the time and I trusted him, who said he would change my life. I signed there without knowing anything that I was signing,” Luva said.

The young man still charges the former businessman for amounts he did not receive for work done and complains that he continued to live in precarious conditions, despite his success. “To tell the truth, my house in the same way didn’t help me at all. I didn’t earn anything, no money. I fell into the trap, I was tricked”, he says.

“Boy, they took it (I took advantage of it). I trusted a lot, I put a lot of faith in him”, continued the influencer, who does not rule out taking legal action to get the money that, according to him, Allan did not pass it on.

“Boy, what I want is mine, I’m not going to lie, I sweat to have it. If it’s to fight, ‘us’ fight. I have the right. He made it (the bank accounts), no. I didn’t even know the password for the accounts,” he continued.

businessman defends himself

Allan Jesus broke the silence after the controversy began and also gave an interview to Cabrini. During the conversation, the businessman defends himself against the accusations. According to the agent, an audit he hired will prove that he did not steal from the former agent.

According to the audit, the duo will receive US$420,000 (approximately R$2.2 million) in advertising contracts. Allan says that Iran has not received its share of the works because the amounts will start to be paid this month.

“I never stole a dollar from him, we created this project together with him so that we could be very successful. We’ve been together for four months, I would never put 15 years (of career) at risk because of four months of work” , said.

Allan also denies that Iran continued to live in precarious conditions in the house where he grew up, in the interior of Bahia. “Iran lived in Rio de Janeiro, his residence in Bahia was used only as a backdrop for recording in that narrative of humility, faith, scarcity”, he said.

“No one grows on the internet as much as he did, being 100% naive. I decided to work with him because I really believed in his potential, because I was sure he could do everything I imagined”, he added.