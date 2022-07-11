Pension reform rule is broken in nearly 1,900 cities | Economy

Martha Imenes Almost 1,900 cities fail to comply with the Social Security reform rule

After more than two and a half years of the Social Security reform, enacted in November 2019, almost two thousand municipalities still have not complied with one of the rules created by Congress: to institute a supplementary retirement system for civil servants who receive above the INSS ceiling, today in BRL 7,087.22. This should have been done by November 2021. In addition to breaking the law, these cities may not receive voluntary transfers of resources from the Union.

Adherence to the model was one of the measures approved on a mandatory basis in the national pension reform. Despite leaving states and municipalities out of the final text, Congress established a series of rules to be passed in local legislatures.

One of these rules obliges all cities that have their own retirement schemes to create supplementary pension funds for their employees. Not all municipalities have their own regime, with special rules, and they still depend on the INSS.

However, according to a survey by the Social Security Department of the Ministry of Labor, currently, 2,151 municipalities have their own retirement regimes and, therefore, need to adapt to the new rules.







Only 12.6% created the fund

Of these, only 272 of them managed to implement supplementary pension funds for their servers. This represents only 12.6% of the total. In other words, the rule is not being complied with by 1,879 municipalities.

The main effect of creating a supplementary pension fund is to ensure the balance of expenses with retirement and pensions for civil servants in the future, by limiting the value of these workers’ retirement to the INSS ceiling. In this way, whatever exceeds the benefit amount is complemented by the income from the fund’s investments over the years.

This means that the employee who earns above the INSS ceiling and wants to retire with this amount would receive the difference from the pension fund, and not from the city hall cashier. Complementary pension funds are valid for new employees.

But those in the public service have the option of migrating, if it is more advantageous. In this new model, municipalities and civil servants (participants) contribute to the fund equally, in equal amounts.

The municipalities that did not implement the supplementary fund, however, continue to pay high salaries to a group of current and new civil servants, which can complicate the coffers in the medium and long term, especially for deficit regimes.

The average remuneration of most civil servants, especially in small municipalities, is below the INSS ceiling. But a group between 350,000 and 400,000 employees earns over R$7,000, according to data from the Social Security Department.







Government makes deadline flexible

According to the Secretariat, the total number of civil servants covered by their own regimes in capitals and other municipalities is 3.734 million, of which 2.641 million are yet to retire. Not all municipal own regimes are in deficit because some were created more recently.

However, considering the whole set, the deficit of the mismatch between income and expenditure reached R$ 9.8 billion in 2020, according to the most recent data consolidated by the federal government. If the actuarial result is considered, when expenses with all policyholders are brought to present value over a period of 75 years, the deficit jumps to R$ 905.5 billion.

For members of the economic team, the numbers show that the situation of municipal regimes requires the creation of supplementary pension funds, a measure already adopted by the Union and by states.

The Social Security reform itself set a period of two years for municipalities to adopt the measure. This deadline ended in November 2021. Cities that did not comply with the rules should have a Social Security Regularity Certificate (CRP) blocked. Without the document, voluntary transfers of Union resources are prohibited.

Faced with the delay of prefectures in complying with the rules, however, the government made the deadline flexible to avoid blocking the CRP. A deadline was given until March 31 for the mayors to take at least the first step: to approve in their chambers the project that creates the supplementary pension system. And until June 30th for them to complete the requirements and effectively set up the funds.

According to official data, 1,700 municipalities managed to take the first step. Of this universe, only 272 effectively implemented the fund. Result: those who did not complete the first stage have their CRP blocked since April 1, which affects 451 municipalities.

just below the ceiling

To avoid that thousands of municipalities are penalized for not being able to comply with the entire process, the government will only restrict the granting of the CRP to those who hire new servers with remuneration above the INSS ceiling. As of September, entities will have to send a declaration to the federal government every two months, attesting that they have not hired any civil servant with remuneration above the INSS ceiling.

For economist and pension specialist Paulo Tafner, the delay is due to the difficulties faced by mayors to pass laws in their legislative chambers. In several small municipalities, there is no support structure for the creation of complex entities such as supplementary pension funds.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare informed in a note that it has adopted measures to encourage and support city halls in the implementation of the fund, with the publication of guides and the holding of seminars. According to the folder, the process was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the municipal electoral calendar.

“Of course, the creation of a supplementary pension fund is important, especially in capital cities and large municipalities. But this is not a simple and easy process,” said Tafner, who has advised several municipalities in this process.

“For this reason, until mid-2021, the number of entities with a supplementary pension in operation or at least approved by law was still quite low”, says the note, which adds: “It is important to inform that since April 1st, entities who did not approve the laws have irregularities that prevent the renewal of the CRP”.