Pérez says surprised by Russell’s move

Sergio Perez didn’t have a good sunday red bull ringduring the Austrian GP of formula 1. The Mexican got involved in a touch with George Russell, still on the first lap, had to change the front wing, but ended up withdrawing from the race after trying to reposition himself in the field. And it was precisely this behavior of the British mercedes that surprised the pilot of the red bull.

In Pérez’s view, Russell’s maneuver is not part of the pilot’s traditional behavior. Sergio claimed to have left enough space for the two cars to get through Turn 4 cleanly without causing any incidents.

“I think it’s clear, but by George’s standards, I’m very surprised by this move. Anyway, it’s very disappointing for me and the team because clearly today we would have a lot of opportunities”, he analyzed.

Pérez also highlighted that for drivers fighting for the world title, or at least closing the season among the top three in the category, having to abandon a race is something that brings great frustration. With 11 races gone, the Red Bull driver occupies the third position with 151 points.

This was the third time that the Mexican had to leave the track early due to irreversible car problems and the fifth race in which he was unable to reach the podium.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“It wasn’t a race, it wasn’t a great weekend. We have a lot to analyze from our side to try to come back stronger. It’s a great shame, these retirements are very painful, especially when you’re in contention for the championship, but that’s just one race”, he concluded.

Serving as Red Bull’s second driver, Sergio Pérez remains with the team until the end of 2024 and, this season, racing alongside Max Verstappen, the team led by Christian Horner already has 359 points in the constructors’ championship, won by Mercedes in the last year.