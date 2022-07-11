Performances: Rafinha is decisive and Tréllez is disenchanted; see Vitória’s scores against São José-RS | victory

Vitória had goals from two of its forwards to beat São José-RS 2-1 and get closer to the G-8 of Série C of the Brazilian Championship, which is now two points away.

Rafinha and Santiago Tréllez scored for Leão at the Francisco Novelletto Neto Stadium, in Porto Alegre, where this Sunday’s match was played, valid for the 14th round of the national competition.

São José and Vitória, for the 14th round of Serie C — Photo: Eduardo Torres / Publicity / EC São José

Rafinha once again showed decision-making power and scored his sixth goal in nine games played in Serie C. In the summary of the match he was joined by Santiago Tréllez, who disenchanted and scored for the first time in his current spell at the club.

Who completed the attacking trio of Vitória this Sunday was Luidy. The shirt 11 did not repeat the good performance of the last weekend and was the worst on the field of the red-black side.

Vitória has a new commitment for Serie C of the Brazilian Championship next Sunday. Rubro-Negro hosts Paysandu, in Barradão, in a match valid for the 15th round of the national competition. The game starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

If there was a goal by Vitória in Serie C, it was probably scored by Rafinha. The striker scored for the sixth time in nine matches in the national competition.

The Colombian was poorly for most of the 90 minutes of football in Porto Alegre, but he participated in both of Vitória’s goals and finally scored for the first time in his current spell with Rubro-Negro.

Eduardo enforced the suspensive effect and was an important player in Vitória’s midfield by serving Rafinha for the first red-black goal.

He justified his title in Vitória’s defense with another good display. In addition to holding the wave without the ball, Alan Santos showed that he can qualify the construction of plays. It was his, even, the launch for the goal of Tréllez.

The forward was not very participative in Vitória’s attack and functioned as a cemetery for plays this Sunday.

