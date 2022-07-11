Perrone: Chaos in Boca thickens biggest South American international rivalry – 07/10/2022

The crisis installed at Boca Juniors after the elimination in the round of 16 of Libertadores against Corinthians spices up what is the biggest rivalry between teams from different countries in South America.

In the opinion of this columnist, the 2012 Libertadores final and the following clashes between the two teams consolidated Corinthians x Boca as the biggest rivalry on the continent involving teams of different nationalities.

Of course, all clashes between Brazilian and Argentine teams are loaded with rivalry. However, the frequency with which Corinthians and Boca have faced each other in Libertadores and the drama of the games give the duel number 1 status in this regard at the moment in my evaluation. For being hotter today, it surpasses, for example, the traditional Santos x Boca.

In 2012, the final between Corinthians and Boca was special for having given the first and so far only continental title to Corinthians. The appetite for revenge was on the Argentine side.

The following year, Boca eliminated Alvinegro in the round of 16, at Pacaembu, in a match marked by errors by the Paraguayan referee Carlos Amarilla.

The elimination took away from the São Paulo club the chance to continue fighting for the continental championship. The wound never healed. Whenever the two teams face each other, Corinthians fans feed the vengeful spirit.

Last Friday (8), for example, in an interview with UOLMário Gobbi, president of Corinthians at the time, recalled with regret that elimination and said that his team was “operated”.

In 2022, there were two games in the group stage. In the first, Corinthians complained about the treatment they received from the Argentine police and the conditions they found in the rival’s stadium.

Last Tuesday (5), on penalties, Timão eliminated the Argentine team at Bombonera. Santos had been the only Brazilian club to take Boca from Libertadores in their domains, which gives the epic dimension of the feat of the players coached by Vítor Pereira.

Since then, the Argentine club bleeds. Coach Sbastián Battaglia was fired. The local press exposed frictions that reported to have occurred between leaders of the squad and the board on the eve of the decisive game with Corinthians.

After the elimination, there was even graffiti on one of the walls of Bombonera, a protest that is familiar to us after remarkable defeats of great Brazilian teams in national classics. In the Argentine case, the target was Juan Román Riquelme, Boca’s idol and current vice president of the club.

The marks left suggest that Xeneize fans will not soon forget the elimination against Alvinegro. Many of them must have already noted, again, Corinthians in their list of revenges to be made, which thickens the rivalry between the two clubs.